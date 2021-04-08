Resident Evil Re:Verse is a new multiplayer game meant to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary.

While the game will be included as a free bonus for those who purchase Resident Evil Village, an open beta began on April 8, 2021. For anyone interested in testing it out, here’s everything you need to know about the Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta.

What is Resident Evil Re:Verse?

Re:Verse will celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary alongside Resident Evil Village, the new Netflix animated movie, and the theatrical live-action film Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City.

It features deathmatch battles for four to six players where all of the maps and characters are pulled from different games in the series. As these maps and Resident Evil’s shooting mechanics weren’t initially built for a multiplayer game, some of the scaling and gameplay can feel pretty rough.

Still, this beta will give you the chance to see if you like the game yourself, and will hopefully result in a smoother launch for Re:Verse when the full bonus multiplayer game launches.

The current state of Re:Verse’s servers probably looks something like this. Capcom

Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta start and end dates

The open beta for this multiplayer game is already live. It began at 2 a.m. Eastern on April 8, 2021 and is supposed to run until 2 a.m. Eastern on April 11, 2021. Some minor issues that have cropped up during the beta may have shifted those times slightly, so things are always subject to change.

“As we are still seeing issues with Re:Verse OBT matchmaking service, we have decided that until further notice to temporarily suspend the OBT to resolve the problem,” an official Tweet from Capcom and a message on the open beta’s website. “We will continue to investigate, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

As of around 12 p.m. noon Eastern on April 8, the Re:Verse open beta test is still down, with an in-game message saying that the project completion time for maintenance is 1:00 a.m. on April 9, 2021 (no time zone is specified). It is currently unknown if the beta will be extended due to these issues, but we will update this post if Capcom shares more information.

How to participate in the Re:Verse open beta

Because it’s an open beta, this Re:Verse test is open to anyone. But you’ll need a Capcom ID account you can log into when the servers are back online. You can down currently download Resident Evil Re:Verse Beta through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, or Steam.

While Re:Verse is technically a PS4 and Xbox One game, you can also play it on next-gen consoles via standard backward compatibility. Its install size on PS4 is 8.632 GB and something similar on other platforms. Once it’s installed, you can launch the app. Once you do so, you’ll be asked to sign in to your official Capcom ID account. Currently, you’re just brought to a screen that says the test server is under maintenance.