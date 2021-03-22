Resident Evil is a massive franchise. The monolithic zombie series kicked off in 1996 with a video game. Since that game, Resident Evil has spun off into basically every other medium including novels, television shows, action figures, restaurants, and a film franchise.

In 2021, the franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary, so what better time to reboot the film series? Later this year, the undead-centric film series will be revived with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Will the movie be as idyllic as the postcard-esque title or will it be brimming with spooky-scary horrors? Here’s everything we know about Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

When is the Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City release date?

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will be coming to a screen near you on September 3, 2021.

Is there a Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer yet. There’s barely any media for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City other than news tidbits and a lengthy interview with the film’s director, Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down). A trailer will likely be released around Resident Evil: Village’s launch in May.

What’s the Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City story?

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will be an origin story for the franchise. It’s said to combine narrative threads from the original Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2. The film will take place in 1998. It will be split between two locations: the Raccoon City Police Station and the Spencer Mansion.

According to Roberts, the two locations will feel like they house entirely different films. The urban Raccoon City story will feel like a “claustrophobic John Carpenter siege film.” Roberts compared the urban environment to the film Assault on Precinct 13. Meanwhile, the Spencer Mansion, which is located on Raccoon City’s outskirts will feel more like your standard creepy haunted house film.

The Spencer Mansion was the first game’s primary setting. It featured S.T.A.R.S agents Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine exploring the origins of the T-virus that transforms humans into zombies. Meanwhile, the second game focused on Chris’ sister, Claire Redfield, and Leon Kennedy, a rookie cop from the Raccoon City Police Department. From Roberts’ comments, it sounds like the film will faithfully adapt both of those narratives.

There might be some elements drawn from the Resident Evil 2 remake that released in 2019. During an interview, Roberts called it the “template” for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. It’s unclear what elements he will pull from it.

Who’s in the Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City cast and crew?

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down). The film is written by Johannes Roberts and Greg Russo (Mortal Kombat).

Here’s everyone currently listed in the Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City cast:

Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield

as Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield

as Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine

as Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy

as Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker

as Lily Gao as Ada Wong

as Neal McDonough as William Birkin

as Donal Logue as Chief Brian Irons

as Chad Rook as Richard Aiken

as Marina Mazepa as Lisa Trevor

Is Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City?

Don’t count on it. While Lady D is certainly the biggest star of the days leading up to Resident Evil: Village’s launch day, they’re still a new character. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is celebrating the franchise’s origins, rather than cowing to the recent popularity trends.

Sure, you and every other fan would definitely love to see Chris and Jill team-up with a vampire named Lady D, but that just isn’t what Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City seems to be about.

What other Resident Evil projects are coming in 2021?

Wow, a film isn’t enough to satisfy your Resident Evil appetite? That’s fair. Luckily, there’s so much more Resident Evil coming in 2021. Of course, there’s the new game, Resident Evil Village. In addition to that, there are two Netflix series coming out. First, there’s an animated series titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. Then there’s a live-action show that’s simply called Resident Evil. Both series seek to bring new insights into the Resident Evil lore.

This is going to be a good year for the Resident Evil fandom.