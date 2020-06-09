May is shaping up to be the scariest month of the year. On January 21, Capcom revealed the release date of the Resident Evil series' eighth installment —Resident Evil Village — along with new gameplay footage, clues about the story, details of the new crafting system, the PlayStation 5 demo, and a new playable character.

The 'Resident Evil Village' release date window was leaked as part of the ransomware attacks that Capcom suffered in early November. Capcom

The last fleeting glimpse of the upcoming horror games fans received came during the Tokyo Game Show on September 23 with the release of a new trailer that included developers’ comments as well as snippets of gameplay.

Capcom had released a steady stream of teasers since it revealed the eighth installment of the horror-survival franchises during Sony’s June 11 PlayStation 5 reveal. Resident Evil Village will continue the franchise’s current storyline after more than a three-year hiatus. Since 2017, Capcom has stopped churning out new RE content to release two remakes for RE 2 and RE3 which were well-received by long-time fans of the series and newcomers alike.

Now, Resident Evil Village will bring back the series’ newfound first-person gameplay with a new title that will take inspiration from horror movies like The Exorcist and Blair Witch.

Here’s everything we know about Resident Evil Village.

Capcom had already teased 'Resident Evil Village' news, but will that be postponed thanks to the leaks? Capcom

When is the Resident Evil Village release date?

Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7, 2021 .

The game was originally due to launch in april , according to a compiled list of leaks stemming from the ransomware attack detailed on ResetEra. Before this, Capcom had only specified that the game would launch in 2021.

Is there a PS5 demo for Resident Evil Village?

Yes! The PS5 demo for Resident Evil Village became available on January 21. The development team stated that demos for other platforms would roll out in the spring, so zombie fans that haven't managed to snag a PS5 yet will have to wait several more weeks before getting their hands on the latest chapter of the survival horror game.

Here's some further information on the demo, courtesy of Capcom. Apparently, the Maiden demo won't offer the full action experience of the demo planned for later in the year.

Starting today, PlayStation 5 owners can get an exclusive sneak peek of the castle area from Resident Evil Village with the Maiden demo. This stand-alone experience is separate, but showcases the stunning visuals and 3D Audio that await in the main game. As the Maiden, players will need to rely solely on their wits to make their escape in this tension-filled demo, as they’ll have no way to fight or defend themselves. A separate new demo for all platforms will be available later this spring.

Resident Evil Village is shaping up to be a rather witchy affair. Capcom

Is there a Resident Evil Village trailer?

Yes, Capcom has released multiple trailers teasing its next installment of Resident Evil. The most recent one was a deep-dive on how Capcom is approaching the world-building and character design in Resident Evil Village compared to Resident Evil 7. The company released its latest teaser during the Resident Evil Showcase on January 21.

The previous Resident Evil 3 trailer game fans a first look at gameplay, which was released during Sony's September 16 PS5 showcase.

The initial announcement trailer for Resident Evil VIIIage was released during a previous PS5 announcement back in June 11.

This video only included cinematic cutscenes and teased a bit of the plot for the game:

Will Resident Evil Village be on Xbox Series X and PS5?

The recent ransomware leaks also shed some light on what consoles and platforms Resident Evil Village will be launched on. It turns out speculation about it not being an exclusively next-generation title were true.

Capcom has plans to launch its new horror game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles as well as the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. To top it off, the RestEra list also mentioned that Google paid Capcom $10 million to bring both RE7 and Resident Evil Village to its game streaming platform Stadia.

The title will also naturally launch on PC so that means all types of gamers will be able to play the title upon release, regardless of what platform they prefer.

'Resident Evil Village' will also launch on PS4 and Xbox One consoles. @pokeprotos

How long could the Resident Evil Village campaign be?

While the extend of Resident Evil VIllage's campaign has not been revealed yet, but Resident Evil leaker Dusk Golem claimed to know roughly how long it will be on their Twitter.

"I don't know the exact play time but I've heard pretty reliably out of the RE Engine games it'll be the longest one. Not the absolute longest RE game, I personally suspect it'll be shorter than RE6/RE4, but I've heard it's longer than RE7/RE2/RE3."

RE6 is the longest game in the series, with a 21-hour campaign, while both recent remakes come in at around six to eight hours. So Resident Evil Village will reportedly be somewhere between those two extremes.

'Resident Evil Village' will pick up where 'RE7' left off. Capcom

What is the Resident Evil Village story?

In a press release following the Resident Evil Showcase on January 21, Capcom revealed the following information about Resident Evil Village:

Resident Evil Village continues the story of Ethan Winters, first set in motion in Resident Evil™ 7 biohazard. The latest entry combines pulse-pounding action with signature survival horror gameplay synonymous with the Resident Evil series. In today’s first extensive look at gameplay, the development team revealed several new details including some features which harken back to fan-favorite elements from previous Resident Evil games. Protagonist Ethan will now be able to purchase and sell items, buy recipes for crafting, and customize weapons with a merchant dubbed “The Duke.” Using materials found throughout the game, he will be able to craft invaluable consumables needed to survive the terrors of the village. Utilizing these provisions will also involve more strategic planning, with a revised inventory system based on space management that may be familiar to series fans.

The diverse cast of enemies appearing in today’s digital program are just a few revealed from Resident Evil Village so far. Ethan will face off against many threats such as fast-moving creatures that relentlessly stalk him and Lady Dimitrescu’s mysterious daughters who can transform into swarms of insects. The game’s disparate lineup of adversaries will have their own distinctive ways of attacking, so players will need to adapt their strategies with quick decisions on when to attack, guard or flee in order to survive. Ethan has a new kick move in his arsenal to create distance from enemies and buy precious time to decide his next move.

Previously, Dusk Golem had dropped a few tidbits about RE8's alleged “serious departure” from RE7. They said that "hallucinations, occultism, insanity and not being able to trust others are huge thematics of the game" and also noted that RE7 protagonist Ethan Winters would return to fend off “werewolves” in a “snowy village.”

'Resident Evil Village' has a gloomy atmosphere in keeping with that of its predecessors. Capcom

All of that information backed up other details that the RE news site Biohazard Declassified published back in January, which also noted that RE8 would launch with a “clever title.” Now on Monday, Biohazard Declassified published more unconfirmed details that tie into everything we’ve heard about this next chapter.

Here’s a rundown of everything the new site reported:

Occultism will play a big role in RE8 , but there won’t be any magic. Instead there’s a cult that worships the monsters created by the Mold , infectious, fungal superorganism. Players will experience hallucinations due to the Mold being airborne.

The main villain will be named Alan R., a mysterious C ount who lives in a castle and is an esteemed member of “ The Connections ,” the crime syndicate who created the Mold.

A lot of the game will be set outdoors and include areas named: The Castles, Caves, Forests, and Village.

A new playable character named Emily, a woman in her late-20s, will help Ethan on his journey.

Ethan is abducted from a remote life with his wife Mia and wakes up in the Village. He has to find his way back to his home while investigating the unexplained disappearances in the area.

Finally, there will be a host of new enemies including zombies, pale humanoids that look like Ganados, dogs, wolves, werewolves, and monsters that resemble Lickers.

While there's a lot of weight to these leaks, it's worth noting that Chris Redfield's role in Resident Evil Village wasn't mentioned.

Finally, based on a translated interview with Resident Evil Village producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Pete Fabiano from Japanese games magazine Famitsu, the upcoming installment will conclude Ethan's storyline.

A Wendigo-like monster in 'Resident Evil VIII: Village.' Sony