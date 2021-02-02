The bigger they are, the harder they fall. Resident Evil is a horror video game series for most of us, but for some frisky fans, it's become fodder for fantasy. While Resident Evil Village will feature returning characters like Chris Redfield and Ethan Winters, Lady Dimitrescu, the statuesque grande dame who sports a spectacular hat and a murderous smirk, seems to be the only character anyone's talking about.

Capcom released the Resident Evil Village: Maiden demo for PlayStation 5 on January 21, and this imposing lass has captured the hearts and minds of survival-horror junkies ever since. In response to the positive feedback, the official Resident Evil Twitter account thanked fans for their enthusiastic response to the new character, and revealed a tantalizing detail about her formidable frame — she's more than nine feet tall. How on Earth did that happen?

Ahead of the full game's release in May, what do we actually know about Lady Dimitrescu? How might she play into the larger saga of S.T.A.R.S. and Umbrella Corporation? Here's everything we know about Resident Evil Village's biggest mystery.

What does Lady Dimitrescu's name mean in Resident Evil 8?

Lady Dimitrescu's full name is Alcina Dimitrescu. Her last name has a Greek origin with a Slavic slant, roughly making her name mean "follower of Demeter." You might recognize the name from a past history or literature class: Demeter is the Greek goddess of fertility .

This is rather ironic, as Lady Dimitrescu is known to consume chaste women, namely the titular "maiden" of the recent PS5 demo, in Resident Evil 8.

A close up of our fair lady D Capcom

The name Dimitrescu has roots in Romania, and the central region of Transylvania has long been associated with the fictional figure of Count Dracula. On his journey to England, Dracula traveled on a ship called Demeter. This could be a subtle way for the Resident Evil Village writers to deepen Lady D's associations with the notorious fictional vampire.

Lady Dimitrescu's first name Alcina is also of European origin, specifically Italy. The name was likely chosen to tie the character to an opera of the same name by George Frideric Handel. The character is a seductive sorceress, similar to Circe from The Odyssey. In the opera, Alcina lured a knight in using her magic and feminine wiles. Perhaps Lady Dimitrescu will have a similar role in Resident Evil 8, luring protagonist Ethan Winters.

What inspired Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil 8?

Lady Dimitrescu has even more in common with Dracula — her three "daughters" are analogous to Dracula's three live-in brides. Both kidnapped and consumed others to maintain their youth.

Resident Evil Village's daunting dame also invites comparisons to another towering lady: Hachishakusama. This figure from Japanese folklore is an eight-foot-tall woman who wears a white dress and a floppy white hat. Hachishakusama usually consumes children that are between 9 and 11 years old. She lures them by repeating the interjection of "Po" in a deep, masculine voice. Her process for capturing a single child takes anywhere from a few days to multiple months.

How tall is Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil 8?

According to a tweet from the official Resident Evil account, Lady Dimitrescu is 2.9 meters tall, which is approximately 9'6". This figure includes both her heels and floppy wide-brimmed hat.

This makes Lady Dimitrescu taller than quite a few other vertically exceptional pop culture icons. Here's how she compares.

Thanos in the MCU is 8'3"

in the MCU is 8'3" The Mountain in Game of Thrones is 6'9"

in Game of Thrones is 6'9" The Home Depot Skeleton is 12'

is 12' Wreck-It Ralph from Wreck-It Ralph is 9'

from Wreck-It Ralph is 9' Sephiroth of Final Fantasy VII is 6'1"

of Final Fantasy VII is 6'1" Snoke in Star Wars is 7'

in Star Wars is 7' Peppa Pig from Peppa Pig is 7'1"

from Peppa Pig is 7'1" Robert Wadlow, the tallest person in recorded history, was 8'11"

These heights mean that Lady Dimitrescu can easily step on every popular villain from pop culture history.

Lady D, pointlessly looking in the mirror. She's already perfect. Capcom

How old is Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil 8?

We don't know Lady Dimitrescu 's exact age. From the Maiden demo, we do know that she's been active as the house's mistress since at least the 1950s. Assuming Lady Dimitrescu was a fully grown adult at that time, she's likely upwards of 90 years old.

How does Lady Dimitrescu fit into the Resident Evil 8 story?

Lady Dimitrescu is a mutated human that is seemingly at least a major antagonistic figure in the game. Judging by how she's been built up in demos and trailers, she might be the main antagonist of Resident Evil Village.

While the exact reason for her tallness is unknown, it can be assumed that she was affected by the series' Progenitor virus and its variants like the t-Virus and G-Virus. One of the effects the Progenitor can have is enlarging its victim. This could also be a reason for Lady Dimitrescu 's massive talons.

According to the Resident Evil wiki, this means Lady Dimitrescu is probably even bigger than Mr. X, but not some of the more "refined" versions of Tyrant.

As a typical effect of t-Virus infection, Tyrants experience increased production of Human Growth Hormone, though this hormone is produced at greater quantities than that of Zombies. While the shortest of Tyrants, the T-103 series, were close to 7 feet in height, a later Tyrant series produced by a third party was pushing 12 feet in height.