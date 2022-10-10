The arrival of October means that Halloween celebrations are in full swing. For Overwatch 2 players, that means the annual return of the spooktacular Junkentsein’s Revenge limited-time event. Less than a month into the troubled sequel’s release, the introduction of this classic Overwatch event could be the perfect cheery celebration for developer-publisher Blizzard. Here is everything you need to know about the game modes, playable characters, and rewards that will be available during Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride.

When is the Overwatch 2 Halloween event?

In a Blizzard blog post detailing Overwatch 2’s inaugural season, it was revealed that Overwatch’s annual Halloween event, Junkenstein’s Revenge, will be returning from October 25 to November 8, 2022.

Spooky season in Overwatch 2 will last for two weeks. Blizzard

What are the Overwatch 2 Halloween event game modes?

Junkenstein’s revenge was a special game mode only available in the original Overwatch during the Halloween season. In contrast to the player vs player modes that the normal game offered, Junkenstein’s revenge was a 4-player horde mode that let players work cooperatively to survive waves of “Zomnics.” The mode took place on the Aldersbrunn map, a modified version of the Eichenwalde castle location.

While Overwatch 2 has promised a PVE mode that will feature co-op missions that deliver more story elements on the game’s world, it won’t launch until 2023. Junkenstein’s Revenge will give players the chance to enjoy some PVE fun.

Over the years the Halloween event has introduced different difficulty options for the horde mode as well as an endless waves mode. The limited-time event will also bring with it a list of special challenges to complete that will reward players with more experience and currency that will help unlock the event's special rewards.

Wrath of the Bride introduces new playable characters and a new map. Blizzard

Overwatch 2’s Halloween event will introduce a sequel to Junkenstein’s Revenge titled Wrath of the Bride. One screenshot from Blizzard shows a new map that looks to take place within the halls of the castle. Further details on what exactly Wrath of the Bride will change are not currently available but Blizzard will be sharing more info as the event gets closer.

Who are the Wrath of the Bride playable characters?

The four playable characters that make up the core roster for Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride are Ashe, Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko. Ashe is the only hero from the original Overwatch playable during this year’s Halloween event. In most past years, however, there’s also been a playlist where you can use any character you want.

Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko are all locked behind Overwatch 2’s battle pass, requiring players to progress through the game to unlock them. Most likely Wrath of the Bride will take away this unlock restriction and let everyone try out the new heroes during the Halloween event. While the original Junkenstein’s Revenge put Junkrat as the principal villain with several other characters like Mercy, Reaper, and Roadhog on his side, Wrath of the Bride introduces Sombra as a new antagonist.

New Overwatch 2 heroes make up the majority of the Halloween event’s roster.

What are the Overwatch 2 Halloween skins for Wrath of the Bride?

The four playable heroes all have new skins that will be available. Sojourn will be receiving a noir detective inspire ensemble, Junker Queen will get a skin that looks like a mix between Mad Max and an executioner, Kiriko will be joining Mercy on the list of characters with witch skins, and Ashe will be getting a sleep monster-hunter attire. Sombra’s skin fully embraces the Bride of Frankenstein inspirations, dressing her in a tattered wedding dress, sickly green skin, and a black hairdo with white streaks.

It is unclear what other Halloween skins may be coming and if classic skins like Headless Horseman Reaper or Witch Mercy will be available to purchase in-store during the Halloween event. For those who aren’t able to unlock any rewards through playing the event, they will all likely be available for purchase in the store during the length of the event.