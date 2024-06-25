The second wave of downloadable combatants for Mortal Kombat 1 is set to include one of the most threatening villains in movie history, a perfect match for the bloody shenanigans the franchise is known for.

Mortal Kombat content creator Interloko discovered solid proof that the T-1000, the shape-shifting, gelatinous robot assassin played exquisitely by actor Robert Partick in 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day, will be joining the game’s roster.

The T-1000 is one of three iconic film characters being added in the next wave of downloadable fighters, according to Interloko. Other fighters pulled from cinema include Ghostface of the Scream films, which Interloko stumbled on earlier this month, and Conan The Barbarian. The second wave of characters will be rounded out by three characters from Mortal Kombat’s past: the cybernetically enhanced ninjas Cyrax and Sektor, and Noob Saibot.

Ghostface’s Mortal Kombat debut was discovered in the game’s audio files earlier this month. Paramount

The Youtube creator said that the characters are being added to the game along with two additional stages and announcers based on the voices of each of the unannounced guest characters.

“This doesn’t mean that this is the end of the content, they will probably add more later,” Interloko reassured viewers. The last Mortal Kombat game had three waves of DLC, a precedent Mortal Kombat 1 could follow.

Of the three, non-traditional Mortal Kombat characters being added, the T-1000 is the most interesting of the bunch. In its sole film appearance, this new and improved version of the bulky and imposing T-800 android has the ability to mimic people to perfection and shape-shift parts of its body into deadly weapons, both formidable abilities for a fighting game. The T-1000 also has a liquid metal form for squeezing through tight spaces, an ability that should look incredible as a block or evade maneuver.

Ghostface is a no-brainer addition to the series. Past Mortal Kombat games have included Freddy Krueger, Jason Vorhees, Leatherface, Alien, and Predator. In a tweet last September, series creator Ed Boon shared his interest in including Ghostface in the series, as well as a few other horror icons yet to make their debut in the fiction tournament.

Conan The Barbarian should feel right at home among Mortal Kombat’s cast of martial artists and magic wielders. Universal

Conan is another great fit for Mortal Kombat, even if he’s a bit less exciting than the other two additions. Assuming this is based on the version of the character featured in the 1982 John Milius film, the brutal warrior should feel right at home among the rest of the game’s playable fighters. It’s unclear if Arnold Schwarzenegger will reprise his role as the muscular warrior. But it's worth noting that the action star did lend his voice and likeness to the T-800’s appearance in Mortal Kombat 11. WB Games did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Whenever these six additions come to the game, they’ll be following up a pretty inspired list of downloadable characters rolled out since Mortal Kombat 1’s launch last September. The first wave included Invincible’s Omni-Man, Homelander from The Boys, John Cena’s Peacemaker of The Suicide Squad, Mortal Kombat mainstay Baraka, and others.