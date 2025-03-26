Atomfall, the next game from prolific British developer Rebellion, is almost here. From the brilliant minds behind the often-overlooked and reliably fun Sniper Elite series comes a unique take on a familiar video game setup, one that seems destined to become gaming’s next big cult hit.

Atomfall is a single-player first-person RPG survival game with a focus on player immersion. While its premise may remind players of Bethesda’s own post-apocalyptic RPG (especially after last year’s excellent fan project set in London) Atomfall seems to take more cues from something like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 or 4A Games’ Metro series. It’s light on the handholding, requiring players to pay attention and explore their environment to make progress rather than follow an endless string of map markers. And they’ll have to leverage their crafting skills, manage their equipment, and make crucial decisions about where they stand in the region’s broader conflicts.

Atomfall is one of the year’s most unique experiences, and has already garnered its fair share of positive buzz from critics. Here’s a guide on when you can start playing Rebellion’s ambitious open-world RPG.

Atomfall Release Date And Times

Atomfall’s Deluxe Edition will net players some useful early game items. Rebellion

Atomfall will release on March 27 at 10 a.m. EST here in the U.S. Those who purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game can begin playing right away. In addition to early access, the Deluxe edition includes a Basic Supply Bundle containing an exclusive melee weapon, a loot cache, and an item recipe, as well as an Enhanced Supply Bundle containing an exclusive pistol, a skill manual, and a metal detector. Considering this game is all about surviving a harsh wasteland, these early boosts are sure to come in handy.

Rounding out the Deluxe Edition is access to a Story Expansion Pack called The Wicked Isle set to release sometime in the future.

What Is Atomfall About?

You’ll meet some interesting groups in Atomfall’s quarantined wasteland. Rebellion

Atomfall is set in an alternate history where the nuclear fallout of the 1957 Windscale fire turned England’s northern county of Cumbria into an overgrown, quarantined wasteland. Players take control of a nameless chap who finds himself without any memory of who he is or what he’s supposed to do. He’s dropped into this wasteland with no resources and little guidance on how to survive in this terror-stricken region.

In his search for answers, he will meet the hapless inhabitants and fighting factions of this abandoned land, making allies and enemies alike.

Is Atomfall available on Xbox Game Pass?

Atomfall will be available via PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. But it won’t be the only way to hop into the new game. Atomfall is also releasing on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

What Are Atomfall’s PC System Requirements?

Thankfully, as a cross-gen title, Atomfall is a fairly undemanding game. The game’s minimum requirements include an Intel CPU Core i5-9400f or equivalent, 16 GBs of RAM, an Nvidia 2060 6GB graphics card or equivalent, and at least 60 GB of storage space for the install.

The game is also Steam Deck Verified.

How Long Does It Take To Beat Atomfall?

While our favorite resource for a game’s run time, How Long To Beat, hasn’t yet posted an estimate. But our colleagues over at Kotaku have clocked this game’s length at around 10 to 20 hours, depending on how thorough players are in its open world, and how often they’re stumped by its open-ended mission structure.