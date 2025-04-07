The success of video game adaptations often lies in the source material itself. The Last of Us was, essentially, a long narrative experience with playable levels interspersed throughout, so its adaptation could be incredibly faithful. A less “cinematic” game like, say, Super Mario Bros., requires a bit more deviation to bring to life. But how do you adapt a game that’s so cinematic and jam-packed with lore that it may be too big for even the big screen? The answer, apparently, is “really carefully.”

The upcoming cinematic adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s video game Death Stranding is finally picking up steam, beginning with a relatively unknown director, who is nevertheless the perfect choice for this unique story.

Death Stranding’s complex story explores the post-apocalypse and the afterlife. Sony Entertainment

Death Stranding is an incredibly difficult game to describe, but at its core, it’s about a courier named Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) assigned to deliver supplies in a post-apocalyptic world where terrifying creatures from known as BTs (Beached Things) roam the wilderness. BTs had escaped from the Beach, the game’s analog of the afterlife. But even that is doing the story a disservice — along the way, Sam encounters countless characters (often played by big-time actors and filmmakers like Margaret Qualley and Guillermo Del Toro and learns more about the world he inhabits.

In December 2023, A24 announced it would adapt Death Stranding into a feature film, but there were no more updates for over a year. Now, hot on the heels of last month’s new trailer for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, we finally have our first name attached to the movie adaptation. According to Deadline, Michael Sarnoski is now on board to direct.

Up-and-coming director Michael Sarnoski will direct the Death Stranding movie. John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarnoski is a relatively unknown director, but he’s actually the perfect choice for an ambitious project like this. His feature debut, Pig, gained an instant cult following thanks to its epic one-man revenge story (and Nicolas Cage’s tremendous performance). His follow-up was A Quiet Place: Day One, the Quiet Place prequel starring Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, and a very cute cat. Now, he’s in post-production for his new movie, The Death of Robin Hood, following Hugh Jackman as the eponymous folk hero as he reflects on his life.

All three of these projects prove in their own way that Sarnoski is the natural fit for this movie. Pig proves he’s comfortable focusing on one gruff, complicated man in a world full of evil. A Quiet Place: Day One proves he can work within existing worlds and expand on them without losing what makes them great. And even though The Death of Robin Hood, its very premise proves he’s unafraid to get a little goofy with it — something invaluable for a story that includes characters forming mental connections to premature babies.

Death Stranding may be one of the most vast and complicated video game worlds, but Sarnoski may be one of the few filmmakers who is adequately qualified to pull it off — now we can see if any of the original cast will reprise their roles.