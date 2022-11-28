One Marvel Snap move deck is the secret to reaching Infinite rank

The sheer variety and balance in Marvel Snap are some of the game’s strengths — with just as many effective decks as there are counters. Currently, one of the most popular choices is the “Move” deck, which constantly shifts the placement of your cards on the board. This strategy can throw off your opponent, making it harder for them to plan ahead. When used alongside certain Locations (such as Bifrost), you can almost guarantee victory with this deck. But which cards should you use in your Move deck, and how exactly does it work? Here’s the best Move deck and how to use it effectively in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Move deck card list

Vulture is a key part of the Marvel Snap move deck. Nuverse

There are a few variations that will depend on what cards you have, but your Move deck should look something like this:

Human Torch : 1 Energy, 2 Power

1 Energy, 2 Power Iron Fist : 1 Energy, 2 Power

1 Energy, 2 Power Dagger : 2 Energy, 1 Power

2 Energy, 1 Power Kraven : 2 Energy, 2 Power

2 Energy, 2 Power Multiple Man : 2 Energy, 3 Power

2 Energy, 3 Power Cloak : 2 Energy, 4 Power

2 Energy, 4 Power Doctor Strange : 3 Energy, 3 Power

3 Energy, 3 Power Hulk Buster : 3 Energy, 4 Power

3 Energy, 4 Power Vulture : 3 Energy, 3 Power

3 Energy, 3 Power Miles Morales : 4 Energy, 5 Power

4 Energy, 5 Power Captain Marvel : 5 Energy, 6 Power

5 Energy, 6 Power Heimdall : 6 Energy, 8 Power

Keep in mind, you can swap Human Torch, Dagger, and Captain Marvel for Nightcrawler, Sunspot, and even America Chavez. Magneto is also a good choice, though it’s not necessary.

How to use the Marvel Snap Move deck

This is an example of what your board might look like while using the move deck. Nuverse

The key with this deck is to use cards to throw your opponent off. It’s recommended to Move frequently when possible and to do so alongside Kraven (when a card moves here, this gets +2 Power).

We also recommend planning around Heimdall (On Reveal: Move your other cards one location to the left). That means you try to put Kraven on the leftmost lane if you can, to ensure you have plenty of other cards to move to it. It’s also a good idea to use Hulk Buster (On Reveal: Merge this card with a random friendly card at this location) alongside Multiple Man (When this card moves, add a copy to the old location), to buff the copy.

Iron Fist (On Reveal: Move the next card you play one location to the left after it reveals) is a great choice for this deck, too, and can really come in handy if you need to pull off a move during the latter stages of a match. You’ll likely have some Energy left over on turns 4 or 5, so Iron Fist is easy to play.

It’s recommended to move Vulture (When this card moves, +5 Power) as often as possible since this card grows stronger every time it relocates.

Having Miles Morales (If a card moved last turn, this costs 1) in this deck is smart, as well, as it’s an easy way to get a lot of Power down for a low cost. You should try to use Doctor Strange (On Reveal: Move your highest Power cards to this location), too, which will likely trigger your Multiple Man if you combined it with Hulk Buster.

Finally, Captain Marvel (At the end of the game, move to a location that wins you the game, if possible) is a great addition, as she often comes in clutch. Just make sure not to play her at the same location as Kraven so that if she’s triggered, she’ll have a chance to buff Kraven when moved.

You’ll usually end a match with Heimdall, so make sure you’ve planned for that. Make sure your Multiple Man cards move to a spot with Kraven, and also try to move Vulture in the process. One thing you should keep in mind is to always give yourself an open slot to move to — never fill up a lane unless necessary.