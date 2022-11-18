This overpowered Marvel Snap Magneto deck crushes the competition

One of the best aspects of Marvel Snap is the sheer variety of cards you can use. Nearly every card has a counter, and most decks are balanced, encouraging experimentation. If you’ve been playing since launch, you might’ve seen players utilize the Magneto card, which can easily turn the tide of a match thanks to its ability. On reveal, this card moves all opposing 3 and 4-Cost cards to its Location, which is often enough to flip each match on its head. But how do you actually utilize Magneto, what’s the best strategy, and which cards should you use alongside it? Here’s what you need to know about the Magneto deck in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Magneto deck card list

Of course, there are plenty of ways to build this Magneto deck, but there are a few cards you should absolutely use alongside it. You’ll want to use cards that help win a specific Location as quickly as possible.

Magneto moves all opposing 3 and 4-Cost cards to this Location on reveal. Nuverse

These are the cards we recommend having in your Magneto deck:

Iceman : 1 Energy, 2 Power

1 Energy, 2 Power Rocket Racoon : 1 Energy, 2 Power

1 Energy, 2 Power Scorpion : 2 Energy, 2 Power

2 Energy, 2 Power Star-Lord : 2 Energy, 2 Power

2 Energy, 2 Power Storm : 3 Energy, 2 Power

3 Energy, 2 Power Groot : 3 Energy, 3 Power

3 Energy, 3 Power Polaris : 3 Energy, 5 Power

3 Energy, 5 Power Jessica Jones : 4 Energy, 4 Power

4 Energy, 4 Power Warpath : 4 Energy, 5 Power

4 Energy, 5 Power Gamora : 5 Energy, 7 Power

5 Energy, 7 Power America Chavez : 6 Energy, 9 Power

6 Energy, 9 Power Magneto : 6 Energy, 12 Power

How to use the Marvel Snap Magneto deck

One goal with this deck is to lock down a particular lane by utilizing Storm, which floods a Location on the next turn, disallowing any additional cards from being played there. You want to aim for this by around turn 4 so you can focus the remainder of the game on preparing for Magneto. If you don’t manage to pull Storm, you can also utilize the Guardians of the Galaxy (Rocket Racoon, Star-Lord, Groot, and Gamora) to buff any Location when an opponent plays a card there.

If that strategy doesn’t work, you can also utilize Polaris to move an opposing 1 or 2-Cost card to that Location. This should be used to fill your opponent’s side with a weak card, making it less likely they’ll win that Location (even more so, if you use Polaris along with one of the Guardians).

It’s also smart to have America Chavez in your deck to increase the likelihood of drawing the cards you want. Chavez always gets drawn on turn 6, increasing your chances of getting Storm, Polaris, and the Guardians ahead of time. Chavez is great in case you don’t pull Magneto, as well.

This Magneto variant is pretty snazzy. Nuverse

Magneto’s abilities are twofold. First, its high 12 Power is often enough to take over a particular Location. Second, you can use Magneto to draw powerful enemy cards away from other Locations you might be losing. If you’re good at predicting your opponents’ moves, you’ll have an easier time taking over Locations before you bust out Magneto.

Once you get used to predicting your opponent’s moves, you can often buff a particular Location with the Guardians, making it much easier to capture the win at the end with Magneto.

It’s important to be aware of how much power you’ll have at Magneto’s Location. His 12 Power is high, but you don’t want to assume you’ll win that Location, especially since Magneto will pull other moderately powerful enemy cards there.

The idea is to win the other Locations, and if you can capture the lane where Magneto is located as well, then that’s a bonus.