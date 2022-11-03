Climb to Infinite with these essential Marvel Snap Pool 2 decks

Marvel Snap has been out of beta for a couple of weeks and players have already started growing their collections. Second Dinner’s compelling card game separates cards into three pools, each of which can only be reached by unlocking all the cards in the previous section. Pool two consists of 25 cards, allowing new playstyles and decks to flourish.

Pool two opens up a wide assortment of options, like updates to popular pool one decks like Ongoing Spectrum, and entirely new archetypes that weren’t possible before like Vulture Move. After way too much time spent play testing, here are our favorite decks to help you hit Infinite rank in Marvel Snap.

Dino Control

Devil Dinosaur (almost) never fails.

Agent 13

Sunspot

Iceman

The Collector

CableSentinel

Mister Fantastic

Storm

Moon Girl

Emma Frost

Devil Dinosaur

Odin

Devil Dinosaur is one of the most consistent cards in pool one, allowing you to get a beast with a lot of power on the board without spending all your energy. Combine that with Moon Girl, who doubles the number of cards in your hand, and you can potentially get two dinos to play on turns five and six.

The deck was already very good in pool one, but the additions of The Collector, Agent 13, and Storm seal it as a high-tier climbing machine. Using card generation like Cable, Sentinel, and the white agent to buff your Jeff Goldblum Collector, you can end up with a pretty beefy card for just two mana. The deck does suffer a bit when you can’t draw your card generators or the dino, so it’s important to know when to retreat.

Ongoing Spectrum

Warpath looking fierce!

Ant-Man

Armor

Colossus

Lizard

Cosmo

Mister Fantastic

Punisher

Captain America

Warpath

Iron Man

Professor Xavier

Spectrum

Controlling the board is crucial to winning with this deck. It’s all about locking down your opponent with Professor Xavier and overwhelming it with buffs from Captain America and Iron Man. You want to consider what your opponent will play next turn to make sure they don't have a chance to come back. (There’s no worse feeling than dropping a Xavier in the same lane as a Devil Dinosaur.) If you fall behind, you are also going to struggle because there aren’t a lot of big swinging turns, other than Spectrum’s buff.

There are several variants of this deck — you can replace Warpath and Colossus with Ebony Maw and Sandman. This deck plays very slowly, so limiting the number of cards you can play in a turn rarely affects you.

Move it

Iron Fist

Nightcrawler

Kraven

Multiple Man

Cloak

Nakia

Doctor Strange

Vulture

Hulkbuster

Miles Morales

Vision

Heimdall

This is, by far, my favorite deck to play in Marvel Snap. There’s so much versatility — your opponent never knows where your cards are going to end up. The main goal is to buff Multiple Man and Vulture, flinging them around the board to give them as many buffs and bonuses as possible. Doctor Strange, Iron Fist, Cloak, and Heimdall all allow you to move cards and keep your enemy guessing.

This is not an easy deck to pilot, with combos that require pinpoint precision. If you put your Vulture in a place where it can’t be buffed or have Heimdall block progression, you will lose the match.