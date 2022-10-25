8 essential Pool 1 cards for your early Marvel Snap decks

Now that the full version of is available, the free-to-play trading Marvel Snap card game has already captured a large audience thanks to its gripping gameplay loop.
card games. As part of Pool 1, which represents Collection Levels 18 through 214, there's no shortage of cards to choose from — especially when you add the default beginner cards everyone unlocks in the first 18 Collection Levels. In this list, we'll highlight eight essential cards for any Pool 1 deck. 08 Ant-Man Ongoing: If you have 3 other cards here, +3 Power.

is a great choice for starting a match, due in part to its powerful ability. This gives it a +3 Power boost once you place three other cards there. Ant-Man 07 Angela When you play a card here, +2 Power.
Angela works well when played alongside other cards. Doing so gives you a +2 Power boost. (Try using this with Ant-Man to stack abilities.) 06 Mister Sinister On reveal: Add a Sinister Clone to this location with the same Power.
Mister Sinister is that it creates a duplicate with the same Power. So, it's best to use this one when there are already active buffs going on at a particular location. 05 Wolfsbane On reveal: +2 Power for each other card you have here.

Wolfsbane is fantastic as part of a group, as it gives you +2 Power for each card you have at a location. This is a great mid-match card that will almost always come in handy, regardless of how things unfold. 04 Jessica Jones On reveal: If you don't play a card here next turn, +4 Power.
. If on the next turn you don't play a card where Jones is, it gains +4 Power, which turns the total Power to 8. This can greatly turn the tide of a match. Just don't forget to continue playing cards at this location after the Power boost triggers. Jessica Jones 03 Iron Man Ongoing: Your total Power is doubled at this location.
. This card doubles the Power at a location, serving as an effective tactic to dominate an area. Iron Man 02 Spider-Woman On reveal: Afflict all enemy cards here with -1 Power.
Spider-Woman, as this card's benefits are twofold. First, it afflicts all enemy cards at this location with -1 Power. But Spider-Woman also has a whopping 7 Power, making it extremely useful. 01 Hulk
Hulk to a deck, but you can't deny this card's utility. It costs 6 Energy but has 12 Power, often giving you the push you need to overtake a location. We've lost count of how many times Hulk has gotten us out of a bind.