EA Motive is making a new Iron Man game — here's everything we know

A new Iron Man game is in the works, with Electronic Arts serving as the publisher on the project. This new entry is yet another effort by Marvel Games, following in the footsteps of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Avengers, and the upcoming Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The Iron Man project has yet to receive an official title or any substantial details, but still, there are a few key points you should be aware of. Here’s what we know about the upcoming untitled Iron Man game from EA.

When is the Iron Man game release window?

The new Iron Man game is currently in its pre-production phase, meaning it won’t release for a while. As part of its announcement, publisher Electronic Arts did not reveal a release date or window, so it’s unclear when the game will launch. Based on its developer’s previous cadence of releases, it typically spends around three years per project, so it’s possible the Iron Man game will launch in 2025 or later.

Who is the Iron Man game developer?

The previous mainline Iron Man game was built specifically for PSVR in 2020. Sony

EA is working with its Motive Studio in collaboration with Marvel Games to bring us the new Iron Man game. Motive Studio is best known for developing Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars: Squadrons, and is wrapping up production on the upcoming Dead Space remake, set to launch in 2023.

The team behind the Iron Man project is led by Olivier Proulx, who worked on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier will also join the team.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful, and beloved characters,” said Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games Bill Rosemann said.

Motive Studio is currently hiring for this Iron Man project, so be sure to check out the official website to view open listings.

What is Iron Man gameplay like?

The upcoming Iron Man game will be a third-person action game. Nintendo

At this point, details about the project are scarce. EA did confirm that it’ll be a single-player, third-person action game with a “rich narrative.”

“We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own,” Proulx said. “Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

This game will feature an original narrative, so it won’t be based on any existing story or film. There’s still a lot we don’t know about this upcoming project, but its existence is exciting, nonetheless.