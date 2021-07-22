Everything you need to know about EA’s Dead Space remake

More than eight years after Dead Space 3 was released and nearly four since the series’ original developer closed, Electronic Arts is developing a remake iwth Frostbite Engine-powered visuals in “a deeper and more immersive experience” that features some “improvement to gameplay while staying true to the original.”

We even have a firm release date on the calendar that’s somehow sooner than Starfield, Bethesda’s decidedly different take on spacefaring sci-fi. Regardless of whether or not you experienced the original’s gripping third-person action horror gameplay, this is a game worth paying attention to. Here’s everything you need to know about the Dead Space remake.

When is the Dead Space remake release date?

Electronic Arts issued a press release on May 12, 2022 confirming a launch date of January 27, 2023 for the Dead Space remake. It will launch exclusively on modern consoles, named PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Is there a Dead Space remake trailer?

There is a teaser trailer, but not a full trailer of any kind. The game was announced with a reveal trailer during the July 2021 EA Play Live showcase. You can check it out below:

It doesn’t show too much, just giving us a glimpse at the USG Ishimura, Necromorphs, and Issac Clark in the new the Frostbite-powered visuals of the remake.

Additionally, EA also released a lengthy Art Developer Livestream with specific clips as follows:

What is Dead Space?

Dead Space is a sci-fi horror franchise that former EA studio Visceral Games created in 2008. The series follows Issac Clark, a starship system engineer who answers a distress signal from his girlfriend. This kicks off a 3 game long fight against the Necromorphs, a race of scary creatures seemingly created by an ancient artifact called the Marker.

The brief story description for the remake offered by EA is faithful to the original game’s narrative:

Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast, sprawling starship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and infected by some alien scourge ... and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura. Trapped with hostile creatures called “necromorphs,” Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship, but his own crumbling sanity.

Though it’s a bit more action-focused than some other horror games, the Dead Space series still manages to deliver a lot of scares and tense moments. If you’re a fan of the Alien franchise, then you’ll definitely like what Dead Space has to offer. Between 2008 and 2013, we got a trilogy of games following Issac Clarke as well as some spin-offs that expanded the lore.

While the franchise had a solid fan base, the series was never a huge moneymaker for EA. As a result, the series was put on ice after Dead Space 3 was released in 2012 and the developers would go on to make Battlefield Hardline. Visceral Games would infamously be shut down in 2017 after Project Ragtag, a single-player Star Wars game about smugglers was canceled.

EA now seems to be interested in the series once again, so hopefully, the new creative team and EA give Dead Space the attention and care it deserves.

Who is the Dead Space developer?

Visceral shut down in 2017, so clearly it can’t handle the development of this title. Those duties now fall upon EA Motive, which is best known for the amazing sci-fi flight combat game Star Wars: Squadrons. This studio seems to know how to make an entertaining sci-fi game, so this project should be in good hands.