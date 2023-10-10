How to Make the Most out of Jingliu, Honkai: Star Rail's Sword Master

With every major update, the roster of Honkai: Star Rail continues to grow. The release of version 1.4 on October 11 will bring a fresh set of banners that will have players saying goodbye to Fu Xuan and hello to Jingliu. The Mara-stricken ex-sword master of the High-Cloud Quintet enters the fray, quickly establishing herself as a powerful DPS character thanks to her unique abilities that turn ally HP into hard-hitting attacks. If you are lucky enough to successfully pull Jingliu during her banner, then our build guide will help you make the most of her potential.

How to Build Jingliu in Honkai: Star Rail

Jingliu is a five-star Ice Destruction character whose skillset prioritizes the CRIT and SPD stats to become an efficient damage dealer. Jingliu goes between her regular state and her special Spectral Transmigration state. In Spectral Transmigration, Jingliu consumes ally HP and turns it into hard-hitting attacks. Spamming skills is going to be the main way to play Jingliu, which means players need to keep energy regeneration in mind and work to boost CRIT and SPD through relics and ornaments.

Best Light Cones for Jingliu

As a five-star character, Jingliu has a Signature Light Cone available on the Brilliant Fixation limited banner. “I Shall Be My Own Sword” has the benefit of increasing the wearer’s DMG based on how much HP allies lose, which when paired with Jingliu’s HP-draining abilities, turns her into a DPS powerhouse. Another good five-star option is “Brighter Than the Sun.”

If you haven’t had enough luck to gather these five-star Light Cones, then “A Secret Vow” or “Under the Blue Sky” are both great four-star alternatives that complement Jingliu’s skills.

5-Star Light Cones

I Shall Be My Own Sword – Increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 32 percent. When an ally gets attacked or loses HP, the wearer gains 1 stack of Eclipse, up to a max of 3 stacks. Each Eclipse stack will increase the DMG of the wearer’s next attack by 24 percent. When 3 stacks are maxed out, an additional attack will be delivered that ignores 20 percent of the enemy’s DEF. This effect is dispelled after the wearer delivers their attack.

Brighter Than the Sun – Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 30 percent. When the wearer uses their Basic ATK, they will gain 1 stack of Dragon's Call, lasting 2 turns. Each Stack of Dragon's Call increases the wearer's ATK by 30 percent and Energy Regeneration Rate by 10 percent. Dragon's Call may be stacked up to 2 times.

If you have the Special Star Rail Passes, getting Jingliu’s signature Light Cone is worth it. HoYoverse

4-Star Light Cones

A Secret Vow — Increases DMG dealt by the wearer by 40 percent. The wearer also deals an extra 40 percent of DMG to enemies with a higher HP percentage than the wearer.

Increases DMG dealt by the wearer by 40 percent. The wearer also deals an extra 40 percent of DMG to enemies with a higher HP percentage than the wearer. Under the Blue Sky — Increases the wearer's ATK by 32 percent. When the wearer defeats an enemy, the wearer's CRIT Rate increases by 24 percent for 3 turns.

Best Relics for Jingliu

When it comes to Relics for Jingliu, the best option is to focus on sets that relate to her DMG and ATK stats. The best option is the four-piece Hunter of Glacial Forest set, which increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 25 percent for two turns after using their Ultimate.

Another option is to combine a two-piece Hunter of Glacial Forest set with a two-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat set. This will increase the wearer’s DMG and ATK by 10 percent.

Best Ornaments for Jingliu

As for Ornaments, the ideal option for Jingliu to equip is the Rutilant Arena set. This Ornament set increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 8% as well as increasing Basic ATK and Skill DMG by 20 percent when the wearer’s CRIT Rate reaches 70% or higher.

Honkai: Star Rail is now available on iOS, Android, and PC. It will come to PS5 on October 11, 2023.