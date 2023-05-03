Honkai: Star Rail will have many, many characters in the future. We already know Jing Yuan will take the stage after Seele, and Kafka will inevitably show up in an update after that. Other future characters include the Merchant Luocha and Stellaron Hunter Blade.

But even with all these cool characters, the ones that you get for free or from the standard banner should be enough to get you through much of the story. In fact, I’d consider some better than the characters on the standard banner.

Rankings take into account the characters without any Eidolons, but do take into account potential for improvement, meaning a character who doesn’t get better after a couple of Eidolons will rank lower than a character that does.

Here are all 22 Honkai: Star Rail characters, ranked.

C-Tier Characters

Sampo Sampo is entertaining comic relief, but not a reliable teammate. He deals Wind damage to multiple targets with a chance of slowing them down. Overall, he doesn’t change the pace of battle much though. It’s worth building someone else with higher utility.

Hook Look at that shit-eating grin. HoYoverse Hook can deal decent damage as a fire character. However, it’s difficult to recommend her over better damage-dealers and support characters like Asta, especially since Asta is free.

Qingque Qingque is one of the game’s free characters you can get from the Forgotten Hall. HoYoverse Qingque is one of the only Quantum characters in the game, so she will be an important addition for anyone who doesn’t have Seele. Unfortunately, her strength relies on random chance. You won’t get consistent damage with her, even if she’s extra strong when she strikes the jackpot.

Serval Serval might seem like she’s all rock-and-roll, but she used to be a researcher for the Belobog capital. HoYoverse Serval works wonders for breaking Lightning weaknesses, but her utility fades in comparison to other characters like Tingyun, who can buffs teammates. That said, her AoE Lightning damage is unrivaled.

Herta Herta is great for follow-up attacks. However, you will get tired of hearing her voicelines if you’re using her right. HoYoverse Herta is one of the first free characters you get. However, because she’s also an Ice character, it’s hard to recommend her over March 7th early in the game. If you ever need someone that applies Ice to multiple enemies, she’s your gal. She’ll be especially useful in the Simulated Universe for freezing enemies for buffs.

Pela Pela might seem like a total bookworm, but she’s also got some musical abilities. HoYoverse Pela is the best four-star Nihility character you can get at this point in the game. She’s especially helpful for removing enemy buffs. For example, some robot enemies erect an annoying shield that takes a while to penetrate. Pela can remove that buff with her skill and sometimes even freeze them.

B-Tier Characters

Trailblazer (Physical) The Trailblazer currently has two elements we know about so far: Physical and Fire. HoYoverse The Trailblazer’s Physical abilities offer flexibility that lands them between a Hunt and Erudition character, since they can attack more than one target or focus on multiple. Their attacks don’t have as much potency as Sushang, though.

Arlan Arlan cares deeply about the people around him, enough to sacrifice himself to ensure their safety. His self-sacrificing nature matches his HP-draining kit. HoYoverse Arlan’s biggest gimmick is that he does more damage the lower his HP goes. However, that’s not what makes him good. He uses HP instead of Skill Points, which is especially important in a game where skill point management can be the difference between victory and defeat. If you use him, you’ll need a healer on deck.

Asta Asta loves stars. That’s part of the reason she took on the responsibility of running Herta’s Space Station. HoYoverse Asta joins your party early in the game, which will be especially useful for breaking Fire weaknesses and buffing allies’ attacks and speed. If you ever get Tingyun, she might be worth using instead of Asta simply because of the energy regeneration she offers over the space station lead.

March 7th Every anime-style game needs a plucky girl with a habit of getting into trouble. HoYoverse March 7th will serve as your initial defense until you either pull a better shield character or a healer. Her follow-up attacks and ability to freeze enemies also add utility to her kit outside of her shielding.

Dan Heng Dan Heng might seem like the cold and uncaring type, but he does have some humor underneath his aloof exterior. HoYoverse Dan Heng is one of the game’s best damage-dealers, even as a free four-star character. He also has the chance to reduce enemies’ speed whenever he lands a critical hit. Unfortunately, other Hunt characters can still outperform him in terms of pure damage.

Sushang We meet Sushang in the Honkai: Star Rail’s second arc along with Luocha. HoYoverse Like the Physical Trailblazer, Sushang is a high-damage Physical character. However, she succeeds much more in the damage department thanks to her Sword Stance ability. Whenever she inflicts a weakness break, she performs another attack that inflicts more damage than it would without it.

A-Tier Characters

Trailblazer (Fire) The Trailblazer gains this fiery weapon at a climactic part of the story. Watch out. HoYoverse The Trailblazer applies a small shield to each of their team members whenever they attack the enemy and can raise defenses with their Skill. If you don’t have Gepard, this is the only way to get a shield that simultaneously affects all your allies. It’s also easy to trigger. Still, March 7th will provide a stronger shield for single units.

Natasha Natasha seems like the delicate type, but she actually carries a giant gun. HoYoverse Natasha will likely be a mainstay in many F2P teams because she’s one of the only healers right now. The only other one is Bailu, who is more powerful because she’s a 5-star. Even so, Natasha gets the job done more than well enough. I can’t count how many times she’s saved my ass.

Tingyun Tingyun is part of the Foxian race, members of which can live hundreds of years and still look youthful. HoYoverse This foxy lady might not do much damage, but she more than makes up for it with buffs. She doesn’t just raise damage. She also can recharge Ultimate meters, which can help teammates cast earlier than they otherwise would.

Himeko Himeko looks like an absolute goddess in this game. She has a counterpart from Honkai Impact 3rd that Honkai fans still miss to this day. HoYoverse Himeko is the exception to a currently underpowered class. Erudition characters deal damage to multiple targets, but don’t do as much damage as the single-target DPS characters from the Hunt. Himeko balances damage and utility with her follow-up attacks.

Welt Welt is the only Imaginary Element character at the moment, but that’s not why he’s good. He deals multi-target damage and slows enemies, which can make a load of a difference in battle.

Clara Clara cries out for help from Svarog during her ult. You might get tired of hearing their voice lines in battle. HoYovere Clara and Svarog come as a pair. Her ult reduces damage and taunts enemies into attacking her. That’s especially useful because of Svarog’s counter, which attacks anyone who hurts Clara.

S-Tier Characters

Gepard Gepard might seem like the responsible older sibling, but he’s actually Serval’s younger brother. HoYoverse Gepard has a reputation as the game’s best defensive character, mostly because of his Ultimate that shields all allies, giving him a clear edge over starting character March 7th. However, some players may prefer the flexibility March 7th offers.

Yanqing HoYoverse has another character named Yanqing in different game. However, the version in Honkai: Star Rail seems to be much younger. HoYoverse Yanqing is the strongest Ice character in the game so far. As a Hunt character, he deals heavy single-target damage and even has a chance to perform a follow-up attack like Sushang. His Sword Link ability also makes it less likely for enemies to attack him, so you can focus your defenses and healing on other team members.

Bailu Bailu is a Vidyadhara, a race that turns the person back into an egg when they get too old so that they can be reborn again. Bailu retains the memories of her past self, which is how she has so muc healing knowledge as a child. HoYoverse Bailu can continuously heal allies during battle with Invigoration. She can also revive a downed character with her Talent once per battle.

Seele Seele is dark and edgy, and sure to impress anyone who pulls on her banner. HoYoverse Seele is hands-down the best DPS in the game right now. She has high attack that you can improve with her Traces, and her Talent gives her another turn whenever she dispatches an enemy. She can sometimes attack four times in a row. If you build her right, she hits hard.