Just like any other party-based RPG, having a character who tanks is an important part of team composition in Honkai: Star Rail. Until recently there have only been three characters in the Preservation path that fit the ball. Though with the latest banner of version 1.3 Fu Xuan has hit the ground running as the best Preservation character in the game, and a welcome addition to any team. Here’s how to build Fu Xuan so you are making the most of her potential.

How to Build Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail

Fu Xuan is a five-star Quantum Preservation character that changes the way players heal and buff in Honkai: Star Rail. Unlike most other Preservation characters, when building Fu Xuan the stat to pay attention to is HP. Most of Fu Xuan’s skills don’t involve putting shields on allies, but instead redirecting enemy attacks to herself, almost like a tank in an MMO. When choosing Relics, Ornaments, and Light Cones always choose things that activate based on HP degradation or DMG intake.

Best Light Cones for Fu Xuan

As a five-star character, Fu Xuan has a Signature Light Cone available on the Brilliant Fixation limited banner. “She Already Shut Her Eyes” has the benefit of adding unmatched buffs to Fu Xuan’s HP stat which boosts her healing potential and gives DMG buffs to the party. Another good five-star option is “Texture of Memories”

If you haven’t had enough luck to gather these five-star Light Cones then “Landau's Choice” or “Day One of My New Life” are both great four-star alternatives that complement Fu Xuan’s skills.

5-Star Light Cones

Increases the wearer's Max HP by 24 percent and Energy Regeneration Rate by 12 percent. When the wearer's HP is reduced, all allies' DMG dealt increases by 9.0 percent, for 2 turns. At the start of every wave, restores HP to all allies by an amount equal to 80 percent of their respective lost HP. Texture of Memories —Increases the wearer's Effect RES by 8%. If the wearer is attacked and has no Shield, they gain a Shield equal to 16 percent of their Max HP for two turns. This effect can only be triggered once every 3 turns. If the wearer has a Shield when attacked, the DMG they receive decreases by 12 percent.

If you have the Special Star Rail Passes, getting Fu Xuan’s signature Light Cone is worth it. HoYoverse

4-Star Light Cones

The wearer is more likely to be attacked, but DMG taken is reduced by 16 percent. Day One of My New Life — Increases the wearer's DEF by 16 percent. After entering battle, increases DMG RES of all allies by 8 percent. Effects of the same type cannot stack.

Best Relics for Fu Xuan

When it comes to Relics for Fu Xuan, the best option is to focus on sets that relate to her HP stat. There are two good candidates for Fu Xuan. The best set to equip isn’t actually a full four-piece set. Rather you should equip the two-piece Guard of Wuthering Snow set with a two-piece Longevous Disciple.

This will reduce DMG taken by 8 percent in addition to increasing Max HP by 12 percent. These are both great buffs to Fu Xuan’s inherent strengths. While you might think a full four-piece set would be even better, in this case, the four-piece set benefits are sometimes too hard to trigger with the rest of Fu Xuan’s kit.

Best Ornaments for Fu Xuan

As for Ornaments, the ideal option to equip on Fu Xuan is Broken Kneel. This Ornament set increases the wearer's Effect RES by 10 percent and when the wearer's Effect RES is at 30 percent or higher, all allies' CRIT DMG increases by 10 percent.

An alternative is to equip Fleet of the Ageless which helps build Fu Xuan’s HP stat. The Ornament set increases the wearer's Max HP by 12 percent and when the wearer's Speed reaches 120 or higher, all allies' ATK increases by 8 percent.

Honkai: Star Rail is now available on iOS, Android, and PC. It is coming to PS5 on October 11, 2023.