This Honkai: Star Rail Imbibitor Lunae Build Unleashes Dan Heng’s Full Potential

While Dan Heng has been a reliable friend to the Trailblazer since the start of Honkai: Star Rail, his full potential is finally released in version 1.3. Transformed into his true form of Vidyadhara lineage and taking the title Imbibitor Lunae, Dan Heng has quickly turned into one of (if not the) best DPS characters available in HoYoverse’s turn-based RPG.

For those who are lucky to add him to the roster before his banner ends, he is a welcome addition to any team. Here’s how to make the most of Dan Heng - Imbibitor Lunae by building him properly.

How to Build Dan Heng - Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai: Star Rail

Imbibitor Lunae transforms Dan Heng into a five-star Imaginary Destruction character whose main potential in combat is high DPS output. He does most of his damage through single-target attacks but has plenty of potential when it comes to AoE damage as well. The key to using Imbibitor Lunae in combat is to manage his SP so you can effectively use all your skills as much as possible.

The main stats you are looking to increase for an effective Imbibitor Lunae build are his CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, and ATK. With the right combination of Light Cone, Relics, and Ornaments you can reach new heights of damage output.

Best Light Cones for Dan Heng - Imbibitor Lunae

As a five-star character, Imbibitor Lunae has a Signature Light Cone available on the Brilliant Fixation limited banner. “Brighter Than the Sun” has the benefit of increasing both Imbibitor Lunae’s CRIT Rate as well as ATK. Another good five-star option is “On the Fall of an Aeon”

Though if you haven’t had enough luck to gather these five-star Light Cones then “Under The Blue Sky” or “The Moles Welcome You” are both great four-star alternatives that complement Imbibitor Lunae’s skills.

5-Star Light Cones

Brighter Than the Sun — Increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 30%. When the wearer uses their Basic ATK, they will gain one stack of Dragon’s Call for two turns. Each stack of Dragon’s Call increases the wearer’s ATK by 30% and Energy Regeneration Rate by 10%. Dragon’s Call can be stacked up to two times.

If you have the Special Star Rail Passes, getting Imbibitor Lunae’s signature Light Cone is worth it. HoYoverse

4-Star Light Cones

Under The Blue Sky — Increases the wearer’s ATK by 32%. When the wearer defeats an enemy, the wearer’s CRIT Rate increases by 24% for three turns.

Best Relics for Dan Heng - Imbibitor Lunae

When it comes to Relics for Imbibitor Lunae, the best option is to boost his ATK and DMG stats in order to give his skills a more powerful punch that can knock down enemies much faster. Ideally, you want to equip the full four-piece Wastelander of Banditry Desert Relic set. It will increase his Imaginary DMG by 10% as well as increase CRIT Rate by 10% when attacking debuffed enemies and increase CRIT DMG by 20% when attacking Imprisoned enemies

Alternatively, you can opt for a two-piece Wastelander of Banditry Desert set and pair it with a two-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat set. This will increase Imbibitor Lunae’s Imaginary DMG and ATK by 10%.

Best Ornaments for Dan Heng - Imbibitor Lunae

As for Ornaments, there is one ideal option to equip on Imbibitor Lunae— Rutilant. This Ornament set increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 8% and when the wearer's current CRIT Rate reaches 70% or higher, the wearer's Basic ATK and Skill DMG increase by 20%.

Honkai: Star Rail is now available on iOS, Android, and PC. It is coming to PS5 on October 11, 2023.