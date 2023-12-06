How to Make the Most out of Argenti, Honkai: Star Rail's Dashing Knight

With every major update, Honkai: Star Rail’s roster continues to grow. Phase 2 of Version 1.5 is no different as the latest character banner brings not one but two new characters. The first is Argenti, a dashing Knight who looks like he would feel more at home in Genshin Impact’s fantasy setting than in the sci-fi Honkai: Star Rail.

Argenti is a competent damage dealer who also has one of the coolest looks of any character in the game so far. If you’re lucky enough to successfully pull Argenti during his banner, then our build guide will help you make the most of his potential.

How to Build Argenti in Honkai: Star Rail

Argenti is a five-star Physical Erudition character whose skillset prioritizes ATK, DMG, and CRIT stats to deal high damage to enemies. Argenti is a DPS character first and foremost whose biggest strength lies in his exceptionally powerful Ultimate that deals damage to all enemies on the field. His skills scale with ATK and DMG, so focus on those stats when choosing what Light Cones, Relics, and Ornaments to equip.

Best Light Cones for Argenti

As a five-star character, Argenti has a Signature Light Cone available on the Brilliant Fixation limited banner. “An Instant Before A Gaze” has the benefit of directly strengthening Argenti’s Ultimate by boosting DMG specifically when using an Ultimate attack. Another good five-star option I’d suggest is “Before Dawn.”

If you haven’t had enough luck gathering these five-star Light Cones, then “Today Is Another Peaceful Day” or “Geniuses’ Repose” are both great four-star alternatives that complement Argenti’s skills.

5-Star Light Cones

Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 36 percent. When the wearer uses Ultimate, it increases the wearer's Ultimate DMG based on their Max Energy. Each point of Energy increases the Ultimate DMG by 0.36 percent, up to 180 points of Energy. Before Dawn – Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 36 percent. Increases the wearer's Skill and Ultimate DMG by 18 percent. After the wearer uses their Skill or Ultimate, they gain Somnus Corpus. Upon triggering a follow-up attack, Somnus Corpus will be consumed and the follow-up attack DMG increases by 48 percent.

If you have the Special Star Rail Passes, getting Argenti’s signature Light Cone is worth it. HoYoverse

4-Star Light Cones

Today Is Another Peaceful Day – After entering battle, this Light Cone increases the wearer's DMG based on their Max Energy. DMG increases by 0.20 percent per point of Energy, up to 160 Energy.

After entering battle, this Light Cone increases the wearer's DMG based on their Max Energy. DMG increases by 0.20 percent per point of Energy, up to 160 Energy. Geniuses’ Repose – Increases the wearer's ATK by 16 percent. When the wearer defeats an enemy, the wearer's CRIT DMG increases by 24 percent for 3 turns.

Best Relics for Argenti

When it comes to Relics for Argenti, the best option is the four-piece Champion of Streetwise Boxing set, which increases the wearer’s ATK by 5 percent after the wearer attacks or is hit, with the effect stacking up to 5 times. This is a great way to keep increasing one of the most important stats for Argenti.

Best Ornaments for Argenti

As for Ornaments, the ideal option for Argenti to equip is the Inert Salsotto set, which can be won in World 6 of the Simulated Universe. This Ornament set Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 8 percent. When the wearer's current CRIT Rate reaches 50 percent or higher, the wearer's Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG increases by 15 percent. This again focuses on building up the biggest strength of Argenti — his Ultimate.

Honkai: Star Rail is now available on iOS, Android, PC, and PlayStation 5.