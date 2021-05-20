Take-Two earnings call offers 2 major GTA 6 release date clues

When will we finally be able to play Grand Theft Auto 6?

This question has been on our minds for years, and developer Rockstar Games has yet to officially discuss the game at all. As such, there are lots of different rumors and leaks that claim to know when the game will be announced and release. Now, we have a better idea of when it could possibly arrive thanks to an earnings call.

Take-Two Interactive owns Rockstar, and the company recently highlighted its upcoming video game lineup in its Q4 2021 earnings call. Statements make it clear that we shouldn’t expect GTA 6 anytime soon, which might be disappointing for those who thought the wait was almost over.

What happened? On May 18, 2021, Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive held its Q4 2021 earnings call. As part of that presentation, CEO Strauss Zelnick and President Karl Slatoff highlighted the company’s successes in 2020 and teased what’s to come in the future.

They directly address their 2021 release plans as well. When addressing Rockstar Games, Slatoff only highlights continued support for GTA Online and Red Dead Online in addition to the GTA V ports for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

You should expect Rockstar Games’ PS5 and Xbox Series X ports to be their only major new releases of the year. Rockstar Games

Overall, Take-Two Interactive is only planning for four “immersive core releases,” which applies to their AAA titles, and only two of those are based on existing franchises.

Those two existing franchise slots go to NBA 2K22 and WWE 2K22, which leaves GTA 6 no chance of a release this year. Also, keep in mind that GTA V is being released for PS5 and Xbox Series X on November 11, 2021. That is the main upcoming Rockstar game the earnings call focuses on, particularly on how much revenue the game has produced over the years. Take-Two confirmed during the call that GTA V has sold more than 145 million units since its launch.

So there’s really no incentive for anybody to rush getting GTA 6 out the door when the fifth entry remains so profitable. Therefore, it’s very unlikely we see anything about GTA 6 this year.

When will GTA 6 be released? Chances of release raise slightly in 2022 and 2023, though our lack of an official date and some recent rumors suggest that 2023 or beyond is a likely release window for the next GTA game. When highlighting their lineup through early 2024, Take-Two Interactive confirmed that they are planning 19 “immersive core releases.”

It’s possible that GTA 6 is one of these games, but there’s no way to confirm that at this time. Slatoff also stresses that “It is likely that some of these titles will not be developed through completion or some may be delayed, and we will also be adding new titles to our slate.” As such, don’t take this as a guarantee of a GTA 6 release window.

Whenever GTA 6 finally drops, it will likely be one of the biggest games of the decade for Take-Two Interactive and they will make a big deal of it. That said, they still have a large lineup of games between now and GTA 6’s release from 2K, Private Division, and more.

So, when can we play GTA 6? We probably won’t be able to do so for several years. As rumors continue to emerge about the game, keep Take-Two’s official comments to investors in mind so your expectations stay in check.