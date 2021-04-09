GTA 6 news: Rockstar website mystery fuels announcement speculation

Speculation about an inevitable Grand Theft Auto 6’s announcement is ramping up once again.

This time, it’s due to a mysterious webpage error on the Rockstar Newswire website. Following questionable speculation that the key art and page for GTA 6’s unveiling are ready to go, any odd change on Rockstar’s website is noticeable. This isn’t even the first time that their website has sparked rumors.

If you’re curious about what these rumors for Grand Theft Auto 6 are, don’t get your hopes up.

The Newswire section of Rockstar Games’ website is where the developer posts about all announcements and updates related to their games. Speculation started when YouTuber MrBossFTW highlighted a post Rockstar insider Tez2 made on March 18, 2021 on GTA Forums.

“So Rockstar skipped an article once again,” he said, linking to a website page that now just brings you to an error screen. “Could mean nothing or simply reserved for a GTAO Job Spotlight article, etc. Heck, may not even have to do with GTAO.”

Even though Tez2 didn’t even make too big of a deal out of it, fans eventually started to speculate that this post could somehow be for GTA 6 or some other update that Rockstar Games doesn’t want us to see just yet. The article link still results in an error page as of April 8, 2021, though multiple articles about GTA Online and Red Dead Online have been posted since then.

Rockstar Games did not respond to Inverse’s request for comment.

The Inverse Analysis — This latest rumor shouldn’t be given any weight. While it’s clear that an article number was skipped by Rockstar Games, this doesn’t officially connect to GTA 6 in any way. Doing so is a major leap in logic. These rumors are just as valid as the claims that the game would debut during Super Bowl LV in February 2021.

It could just be an error with Rockstar’s website that caused this ruckus. Even if it was for an announcement, Rockstar Newswire posts most often deal with GTA Online and Red Dead Online. If this post does turn out to be something notable, expect it to be for one of those games before GTA 6.

This error was also spotted all the way back on March 18, so if it was for an announcement that was going to happen soon, it probably would’ve happened in the weeks since this first emerged. As such, don’t take an error message on Rockstar’s website as any indication that GTA 6 teaser is coming in the near future

Really, small errors like this gain traction as fans are desperate to learn more about whatever Rockstar is doing next. Right now, we have to wade through unreliable leaks and more trustworthy reports that mention the game. If you’re eagerly anticipating GTA 6, just remember that Rockstar will reveal the game when they’re ready and prepared to show it off.