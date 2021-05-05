GTA 6 leak hints Rockstar just hit a major development milestone

Another Grand Theft Auto 6 release date rumor has emerged.

While insiders claim to know the release date of the next Grand Theft Auto game all of the time, Rockstar hasn’t even officially announced the game just yet. Following a new rumor about GTA 6’s development, a reliable film industry leaker lent credence by corroborating the information.

Based on that, we just might have a release window in mind for Grand Theft Auto 6 — and it’s certainly an attainable one for Rockstar.

Rockstar job listings for testers last week caused fans to speculate if that meant GTA 6 was in the final stages of development. This discussion prompted @ViewerAnon, a fairly reliable movie leaker that’s shared details about films like Godzilla vs. Kong, to chime in, revealing what he knows about the game.

“Companies test games for years,” @ViewerAnon tweeted on May 2. “And last year Rockstar internally had GTA VI set for a late 2023 release.” So according to @ViewerAnon, GTA 6 will be released in late 2023.

This would be five years after Red Dead Redemption 2, which is a plausible game development length and equal to the gap between Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. That said, Red Dead Redemption 2 was delayed several times, so it may not be an intentional gap on Rockstar’s end.

@ViewerAnon’s tweet also discloses that this was based on an internal goal set last year, so it could have shifted somewhat since @ViewerAnon’s source shared the date with him. According to Kotaku, Rockstar is trying to make GTA 6’s development smoother and less reliable on crunch.

“One plan that management has laid out for the next game, a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, is to start out with a moderately sized release (which, by Rockstar’s standards, would still be a large game) that is then expanded with regular updates over time, which may help mitigate stress and crunch,” Jason Schreier reported in April 2020.

Hopefully, Rockstar is ensuring its developers have healthy work habits if they are truly working toward a late 2023 release date. That’s far off enough where they shouldn’t have to rush to get it done by this holiday or sooner, though Covid-19 has surely introduced its own share of issues.

GTA 6 will reportedly arrive a full decade after GTA V. Rockstar Games

As a five-year development cycle is plausible and @ViewerAnon has successfully leaked information about films in the past, this claim could be based in fact. Still, take it with a grain of salt as a lot can change within a year during the game development process.

Rockstar continues to stay silent on Grand Theft Auto 6, with Take-Two’s CEO saying they’ll unveil it when it’s ready. If late 2023 is truly GTA 6 release window, we’ll likely have to wait for a while longer before we hear about the game.

The moment Rockstar does unveil Grand Theft Auto 6 and confirms a release window, Inverse will be sure to let you know.