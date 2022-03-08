The latest of Sony’s many iconic franchises to make their way to the big or small screen is going to be God of War. After months of rumors, Amazon and Sony finally confirmed that the two companies are partnering to bring Kratos to Amazon for his own series. After the success of Sony Santa Monica’s God of War Ragnarok, the television show will seek to capitalize on the potential of the franchise, similar to HBO’s upcoming Last of Us series.

Here is everything we know so far about the God of War Amazon series.

Who is making the God of War series?

Amazon has tapped multiple talented creators they have worked with already for the God of War series. Amazon

As reported by Variety, the God of War series will be a co-production of Amazon Studios and Sony Picture Television in association with PlayStation Productions. As for who is actually helming the project, that honor has been given to Rafe Judkins.

Judkins is currently in charge of Amazon’s Wheel of Time series. This will not be the first video game adaptation of a major Sony property for Judkins, who served as a writer on the 2022 Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland.

The series has also tapped Mike Fergus and Hawk Ostby to write and executive produce. The two were responsible for Amazon’s excellent adaptation of The Expanse as well as having writing credits such as Iron Man and Children of Men.

This all tracks with a Deadline report from March 2022 that broke the news of a potential God of War series and named Judkins, Fergus, and Ostby as key creatives on the project.

When might the God of War TV series be released?

Kratos battling an enemy. Santa Monica Studio

No release date has been confirmed for the God of War television series. If production has started at all then it is still in the early stages considering the series was just ordered officially by Amazon.

The God of War release date relies on a few key details including how many episodes it will consist of and when the development actually starts. Add post-production and editing to the timeline and it could easily take half a year to wrap up after filming. At the very least, the series won’t be coming anytime soon.

What is God of War?

Kratos conversing with his son, Atreus. Santa Monica Studio

God of War is an award-winning franchise from Sony’s Santa Monica Studio. Its first game, also called God of War, launched in 2005 for the PlayStation 2 and followed ex-Spartan captain Kratos in his quest to save Athens. At Athena’s request, he sets out to destroy Ares and ultimately becomes the God of War himself. His story then continues into a quest for vengeance and, eventually, fatherhood.

Santa Monica Studio released multiple God of War titles after the original, though the 2018 God of War for the PlayStation 4 was one of the most critically acclaimed. Instead of bloodthirst and vengeance, it focused on Kratos’ second chance at fatherhood with his son Atreus.

The recent sequel God of War Ragnarok closed out the Norse saga of Atreus and Kratos, leaving a question mark on the future of the franchise.

What is the story of the God of War TV series?

The God of War TV series doesn’t have a set plot yet, but it can take on a completely different tone depending on where it starts in the series’ timeline. Could it be about Kratos’ rise as the God of War? Or maybe his rampage of vengeance against those who betrayed him? Or maybe just wholesome dad moments? We’ll have to see, considering the God of War series spans several games that the team can potentially pull content from.

Kratos taking in the sights. Santa Monica Studio

Sony Santa Monica has not officially revealed if they are making more games in the God of War world at this time. If the studio decides to move on from the franchise, then the TV show could be a way to continue the story.

Who is in the God of War cast?

No official casting has been released for the series as of yet. Though that hasn’t stopped the internet from having discussions about who should fill the important roles in the series. We can’t judge too much though as we did the same thing and did our own fan-casting.

One thing is for certain, for the series to succeed it has to nail the casting of Kratos. Which really shouldn’t be too hard as the perfect choice already exists. The series should keep Kratos’s current voice actor, Christopher Judge, in the role.