Terrifying GhostWire: Tokyo PS5 trailer finally confirms a release date

We've been waiting to hear more about GhostWire: Tokyo from Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami's Tokyo Gameworks studio and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim publisher Bethesda since it was revealed during their E3 2019 press conference. During the PS5 reveal event, we finally got another look at the game as well as a release window and confirmation of next-gen versions of the action-adventure horror game.

During the PS5 reveal event, Shinji Mikami greeted viewers before going on to show more of GhostWire: Tokyo. The game's trailer on June 11 gave us a better look at Tokyo as well as the exciting moment to moment gameplay. We also finally got a release window of 2021 and now know that GhostWire: Tokyo is a next-gen game.

This gameplay trailer confirms that GhostWire: Tokyo will play out from a first-person perspective. Historically, Mikami has made third-person games like Resident Evil or The Evil Within. This trailer also makes GhostWire: Tokyo look much more action-focused than any of Mikami's previous outings, which have mostly been slow-paced horror.

That said, GhostWire Tokyo isn't completely abandoning the horror roots of its creator. Many of the enemies showcased in the trailer look pretty horrific, and a few slower-paced, horror-focused moments are also briefly shown in the trailer.

Mikami gave some insight into the game during a June 4 interview with IGN. "The initial team started with about five people and we worked on it for six months," he explained. "We then expanded to 10 people and we worked on it for a few years before we went into full production. This is probably the longest I’ve taken on any game I’ve made in the past."

"GhostWire is a completely new type of game so I really hope people look forward to it," he concluded. The game's official synopsis reads "After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before."

The Inverse Analysis — While GhostWire: Tokyo is very different from Shinji Mikami's previous outings, its new trailer during the PS5 reveal event was very intriguing and promising. Even if it moves away from Mikami's slow-paced horror roots, it doesn't look like anything else on the market. While we're waiting for Resident Evil 8 and The Elder Scrolls VI, GhostWire: Tokyo should find a nice middle ground between the two to satiate players of both.

GhostWire: Tokyo is will be released for PS5 in 2021.

