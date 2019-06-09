It’s been almost two years since the Bethesda Softworks chief software engineer Todd Howard teased that the hotly anticipated Elder Scrolls VI has entered “pre-production” at E3 2018. Back then, Howard revealed that the sequel to Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim wasn’t even “playable” yet but what state is the fantasy role-playing game in now?

Bethesda has kept Elder Scrolls VI tightly under wraps ever since, but there’s hope that fans could hear something about the RPG adventure sometime this year. Now that E3 2020 has been cancelled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it’s on Bethesda to host a media event this year to showcase what it had planned for the gaming expo and that could include another Elder Scroll VI hat tip.

One thing we do know for sure is that the game is still a few years away, so don’t expect a surprise release in 2020. But by piecing together hints from Bethesda and online chatter, we can estimate when fans will be able to once again roam the craggy mountains of Tamriel, the main continent where all of the Elder Scrolls games take place.

'Elder Scrolls' fans could soon be returning to Tamriel. Bethesda Softworks

What Is the Elder Scrolls VI Release Date?

Bethesda has not announced an exact release date or even a release window for Elder Scrolls VI yet. But Howard has stated that its development and release is completely reliant on the company getting another one of its projects out the door: Starfield.

"We had done so many things, we were going Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and you have this Starfield game in your head and you sorta say, well, when?... We are creatives, and we have to make this game and this is the time, and so Elder Scrolls VI is gonna have to wait a little bit," he told IGN in July 2019.

The science fiction title has been stuck in a development rut for over a decade at this point and it has yet to receive its own release date. Howard teased that Starfield could be released on both current-generation and next-generation consoles back in 2018, but that seems very unlikely now.

'Elder Scrolls' fans praying that 'Starfield' gets released already. Bethesda Softworks

Best case scenario is that Starfield finally receives a release date this year and fans might get another Elder Scrolls VI teaser to build some hype. But it’s looking like the follow-up to Skyrim won’t launch until a few years into the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X’s lifespan.

A recent batch of allegedly leaked information that was later said to be false, claimed that Bethesda was aiming for “Q4 2024,” which means no earlier than October 2024. While that info dump is now widely considered to have been faked, a release date four to five years from now doesn’t seem so far fetched especially since Bethesda began pre-production in 2018.

Is There an Elder Scrolls VI Trailer?

Not really, Bethesda did release a short announcement teaster to rile up fans at E3 2018. The video was mostly just a bird’s eye view of a sea-side city with. But fans might receive another teaser this year.

What the teaser trailer below:

What Consoles Will Elder Scrolls VI Launch On?

Since Elder Scrolls VI won’t arrive until after Starfield is released and the sci-fi game will need to launch exclusively on the PS5 and XSX now, it’s looking like Elder Scrolls VI will be a next-gen title.

It will also definitely be available for Windows and even though Skyrim was ported to the Nintendo Switch it might be difficult for Bethesda to optimize its next-gen game for a bare-bones console like the Switch, at least right off the bat.

Will Elder Scrolls VI Be Single Player or Online?

Bethesda turned the typically single-player Fallout series into an online-only experience with Fallout 76, but if you’re worried the same thing could happen to Elder Scrolls you can rest easy. The company has already confirmed this will be a classic, offline single-player game.

In a June 2018 interview, Bethesda marketing chief Pete Hines said, “We are going to do a game that’s just single-player next time around, and, yes, we are going to get to Elder Scrolls VI.”

Could the 'Elder Scrolls 6' introduce even more epic battles to the franchise? Bethesda Softworks

What Location in Tamriel Is Elder Scrolls VI Set?

The aforementioned leak that’s accuracy has now been called into question claimed that Elder Scrolls VI will take place in both High Rock and Hammerfell, which are the two neighboring regions to the west of Skyrim.

Players will allegedly be thrown into a period of regional unrest and take part in large-scale battles involving some of the biggest power-players in Tamriel. So think Skyrim, but instead of factions within a single region, players will be dealing with continental politics on a much wider scale.

The leaker states that Bethesda is waiting until the PS5 and Series X are a few years into their life cycle. The publisher wants to make the most use out of the consoles’ next-generation hardware to render sprawling environments and battles with potentially hundreds of warriors, archers, and mages on screen at once.

“Most of these regions will be warring against each other,” wrote the anonymous leaker. “This is because Bethesda wants to use this generation’s hardware to create some huge, epic battle scenes with dozens, if not hundreds of characters battling on-screen in real-time.”

Again, all of this was allegedly proven as false by Redditors but it does seem like a natural progression of Skyrim, which had its own big battle scenes that could seriously be elevated with next-gen console hardware.