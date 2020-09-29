Xbox's secret weapon heading into the next-generation of gaming is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Often referred to as the "Netflix for games," this subscription service lets members download and play any game that's part of the service across several devices. As the service continues to expand its library with the addition of EA Play, Microsoft acquiring Bethesda, and the impending launch of Xbox Series X and S, it can be a challenge trying to parse exactly how Xbox Game Pass works.

If that's the case for you, here's everything you need to know about the service, including the platforms you can access it on, how much it costs, the games that are available, and much more.

What are the different Xbox Game Pass subscription options?

There are technically three different versions of the Xbox Game Pass subscription that are available.

First, there's Xbox Game Pass for Console, which will give you access to the subscription on platforms like Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PC-only players may want to opt for Xbox Game Pass for PC, which comes with a slightly different catalog of games available on PC.

Anyone who might want both of those in addition to some other bonuses should instead consider Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which comes bundled with Xbox Live Gold, all versions of Game Pass (including mobile), and starting later this year, the EA Play game subscription service as well.

What platforms is Xbox Game Pass available on?

Xbox Game Pass for Console lets you download and play games on Xbox One and soon Xbox Series X and S. Then there's Xbox Game Pass for PC, which gives Windows 10 users access to tons of games, including some that are exclusive to PC like Crusader Kings 3.

Finally, the Xbox Game Pass app for Android has incorporated Microsoft's Project xCloud subscription service, and lets Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members play over 100 games via the cloud. All of these titles are pulled from Game Pass for Console or PC, and Minecraft Dungeons even features touchscreen controls tailored for mobile.

The biggest thing to consider here is that you don't need an Xbox console to use Xbox Game Pass when you can use PC or Android.

What are the Xbox Game Pass subscription prices?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate currently costs $14.99 a month. It's expensive, but it does encompass all versions of Xbox Game Pass as well as EA Play, which will be added to the subscription in late 2020. For anyone new to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft offers the first month for a promotional rate of $1. If you are curious about Game Pass, it's cheap enough to at least try.

For those that know that they just want Game Pass for a particular platform, Game Pass for Console and PC are $9.99 individually.

What games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in October?

Microsoft has confirmed all of the games that we can expect during the first half of October. Highlights include Bethesda's critically acclaimed Doom Eternal from earlier this year and Double Fine's cult classic game Brutal Legend, which stars Jack Black.

Check out the full list of games below:

Doom Eternal — October 1 for console and mobile

Drake Hollow — October 1 for Game Pass for PC

Brutal Legend — October 8 for console

Forza Motorsport 7 — October 8 for all Xbox Game Pass platforms

Ikenfell — October 8 for console and PC

More games will likely be added later in the month.

What games are leaving Xbox Game Pass in October?

While several games are coming to service this month, several titles are also leaving on October 15:

Felix the Reaper for console and PC

Metro 2033 Redux for console and PC

Minit for console and PC

Saints Row IV Re-Elected for PC

State of Mind for PC

If you want to continue playing one of these games, you can buy it at a 20 percent discount before it leaves Xbox Game Pass. If you do so, your save data from when you played it as part of Xbox Game Pass will still carry over.

This infographic highlights everything players will get with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Microsoft

When will EA Play be added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Microsoft confirmed in mid-September that EA Play would get added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sometime in 2020. On September 29, the company clarified that EA Play will be added on November 10, 2020, which is the day Xbox Series X and S will launch.

From that day forward, many worthwhile EA games will be part of Xbox Game Pass. For a full list, click here, but some highlights include games from the Mass Effect, Dead Space, Dragon Age, Madden, FIFA, and Titanfall franchises. But it's unclear whether or not there may be some limitations when it comes to the lineup for Xbox Game Pass.

How do you cancel Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

If you find that Xbox Game Pass isn't for you, canceling is an option. In order to cancel your Xbox Game Pass subscription, you'll have to go to Microsoft's account services page. It rounds up all of your Microsoft subscriptions, and after you click on the "Manage Subscription" link under Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you should clearly have the option to cancel it. It can also be renewed by simply buying it on the store page.