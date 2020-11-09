Here's exactly when you can jump into the Genshin Impact 1.1 update

Genshin Impact is 2020's hottest free-to-play RPG. It has an expansive world, numerous viable characters, and a compelling story that's only growing with the upcoming 1.1 update. With it will come new locations, new characters, a reputation system, and so much more.

But when exactly will the next stage of Genshin Impact begin, and what should players expect?

Here's everything we know about the launch of the Genshin Impact version 1.1 update.

When is the Genshin Impact version 1.1 update release time?

According to a blog post by developer miHoYo, maintenance for the update will begin on Tuesday, November 10 at 6 p.m. Eastern time . You'll be unable to play Genshin Impact during this time. The maintenance will conclude after five hours, wrapping up on Tuesday, November 10 at 11 p.m. Eastern time. You'll be able to enjoy most of the permanent version 1.1 additions once the maintenance concludes.

Developers recommend that you avoid playing around the time that maintenance begins. If you're logged on around that time, there's a strong chance that you might lose some progress.

Paimon and the Traveller hate maintenance. MiHoYo

What is the Genshin Impact November maintenance reward?

Some say that the additional content should be considered its own reward, but miHoYo disagrees with that philosophy. Which was also the case when there was some server downtime in October.

All players that have reached Adventure Rank 5 prior to when maintenance begins will be provided at least 300 Primogems, 60 for every hour the maintenance persists. However, if the update runs longer, that 300-Primogem reward could increase further.

If you want to claim the reward, you'll have to log into Genshin Impact by November 14 at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

What is the Genshin Impact version 1.1 update adding?

Genshin Impact version 1.1 is a hefty update to the game. But not all of the new additions will be available right when maintenance concludes. According to the miHoYo blog post, you'll be able to enjoy the reputation system and numerous new quests once maintenance concludes. For example, you can play the Archon quest, "Chapter 1: Act III - A New Star Approaches," immediately after maintenance.

A new Story Quest titled "Monoceros Caeli Chapter: Act I - Mighty Cyclops' Adventure" will be available immediately after the update.

Those eager to spent their Primogems might have to wait a bit. The Banner starring Childe and Dionna won't be available until November 11 at 4 a.m. Eastern. Additionally, Zhongli and Xinyan won't be obtainable until a Banner update on December 1.

You'll also have to wait to begin the Unreconciled Stars event. That won't be available until November 16 at 10 a.m. Eastern.