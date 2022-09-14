Genshin Impact fans have known about Cyno since his appearance in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline trailer. The somewhat spoilery trailer has given us insight on the upcoming nations and their struggles since the game’s launch in September 2020. It even hints at the plotline for upcoming countries Fontaine, Natlan, and Schneznaya. Cyno appears on screen during the trailer when Dainsleif tells the story about Sumeru and the God of Wisdom. However, HoYoverse didn’t confirm his name or what he was like until just recently.

Here’s what we know so far about this stern wolfman, including his skills, abilities, and backstory.

When is Cyno coming to Genshin Impact?

Expect to see Cyno in the next update. According to leakers, Genshin Impact 3.1 will introduce Sumeru’s desert region along with Nilou, Candace, and Cyno as new characters. HoYoverse already confirmed Cyno as a character with drip marketing.

If his release follows the same trend as past characters, he should come in the update following HoYoverse’s official social media preview posts. Genshin Impact 3.0 just introduced the rainforest section of Sumeru with Dendro users Tighnari and Collei. Traveling merchant Dori will join the two forest-dwellers in the latter half of the 3.0 update.

Genshin Impact 3.1 has an estimated release date of September 28, 2022. If Cyno is in the first half, then his release date should be the same. If not, he’ll probably come out in early October.

What are Cyno’s Elemental Skill and Burst?

Ubatcha described Cyno as “like [5-star] Razor basically except Electro DMG only.” He’s an Electro polearm user that generates lots of energy particles with his Elemental Skill and Burst.

Project Amber, a trusted Genshin Impact database that uses information from leakers and players, recorded the following for Cyno’s Elemental Skill and Burst.

Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer (Elemental Skill)

Performs a swift thrust, dealing Electro DMG to opponents along the path.

When Cyno is under the Pactsworn Pathclearer state triggered by Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, he will instead unleash a Mortuary Rite that deals AoE Electro DMG and extends the duration of Pactsworn Pathclearer (see Elemental Burst).

Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness (Elemental Burst)

Calls upon a divine spirit to possess him, morphing into the Pactsworn Pathclearer.

Pactsworn Pathclearer

Cyno’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to Electro DMG that cannot be overriden.

Cyno’s Elemental Mastery and resistance to interruption will increase, and he gains immunity to Electro-Charged DMG.

This effect will be cancelled when Cyno leaves the field and lasts a maximum of 18s.

What are Cyno’s passive abilities?

Cyno sparring with Alhaitham in the Sumeru promotional video. HoYoverse

Project Amber also lists Cyno’s leaked passive abilities. Players expect that his kit will work similarly to Raiden Shogun’s but with an emphasis on Elemental Mastery instead of Energy Recharge.

Featherfall Judgment - Cyno enters the Endseer stance at intervals while in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state activated by Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness. If he activates Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer while affected by this stance, he will activate the Judication effect, increasing the DMG of this Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer by 35 percent, and firing off 3 Duststalker Bolts that deal 50 percent of Cyno’s ATK as Electro DMG. Duststalker Bolt DMG is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

What are Cyno’s constellations?

Cyno’s constellations are still subject to change. It seems like even the first constellation needs the player to go all-in on investing in his leveling because of the passive talent requirement, though. This is the current information from Project Amber.

Level 1: Ordinance: Unceasing Vigil - After using Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, Cyno’s Normal Attack SPD increases by 20 percent for 10 seconds. If the Judication effect of the Ascension Talent Featherfall Judgment triggers during Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer, the duration of this increase will refresh. Note: You need to unlock the Passive Talent “Featherfall Judgment.”

What is Cyno’s backstory in Genshin Impact?

Cyno, also known as General Mahamatra, enforces Sumeru Akademiya laws. He often judges serious academic crimes including plagiarism, bribery, and fraud. Perpetrators often face disciplinary action without mercy, especially when they try to escape his wrath.

"As a Matra, it is one of my duties to help people 'remember' the mistakes they have made,” Cyno says.

Cyno is also apparently known for telling terrible jokes. As per Ubatcha, he knows the jokes are terrible but tells them anyway in an attempt to lighten the mood. People are often intimidated by him because of his reputation and unsmiling face, so it works!

Those who know about his humor often play along just so Cyno doesn’t feel the need to explain his cringe jokes.