Everything you need to know about Collei in Genshin Impact

Meet Collei, our first free Dendro character in Genshin Impact. The forest ranger trainee will be one of the Traveler’s first allies in Sumeru along with her master, 5-star Dendro archer Tighnari. There’s a landslide of content coming in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, including the new nation, Dendro element, and playable characters. So what better time to learn about Collei, a character you’re guaranteed to get? Some people don’t even know that she existed way before Genshin 3.0. Thankfully, we’ve rounded up information on everything from her abilities to her backstory.

Here’s what we know so far about the Gliding Champion of Sumeru.

When will Collei come to Genshin Impact?

Collei’s introduction in the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream. HoYoverse

Collei arrives with the Genshin Impact 3.0 update on August 24, 2022. She’s a featured 4-star on Tighnari and Zhongli’s banners in the first half of Genshin Impact 3.0. You can also get her for free after completing a certain part of the Archon Quest storyline in Sumeru.

What are Collei’s skills and abilities?

A Collei gameplay showcase leaked before Genshin Impact 3.0.

Collei is like a Dendro version of Amber. You can draw parallels between the two, including their occupations as rangers, weapons of choice, and perky personalities. Collei’s Elemental Burst, Trump-Card Kitty, even deploys a Dendro DMG-dealing doll similar to Baron Bunny.

Here’s the information on her Elemental Skill and Burst (via Dimbreath):

Elemental Skill: Floral Brush - Throws out a Floral Ring that deals one instance of Dendro DMG to targets it comes into contact with. The Floral Ring returns after a set time, dealing Dendro DMG once again.

- Throws out a Floral Ring that deals one instance of Dendro DMG to targets it comes into contact with. The Floral Ring returns after a set time, dealing Dendro DMG once again. Elemental Burst: Trump-Card Kitty - Throws her doll, Cuilein-Anbar, causing an explosion that deals AoE Dendro DMG explosion and creating a Cuilein-Anbar Zone. Cuilein-Anbar will bounce around within this zone, dealing AoE Dendro DMG.

What are Collei’s passive abilities?

Collei ended up as a bow user, just like Amber. HoYoverse

Collei’s passives further prove that she’s going to be a must-have for Dendro Elemental Reaction comps. Floral Sidewinder and The Languid Wood benefit from any kind of Dendro reaction from Burning to Burgeon. Floral Sidewinder in particular deals 40 percent of Collei’s attack as Dendro DMG to nearby opponents when the “Sprout” effect is active. The Genshin Impact community will need time to judge where Dendro fits in the meta, but the multiplier on Floral Sidewinder makes it at least worth considering (even if it’s not the strongest thing ever).

Also, if Gliding Champion of Sumeru sounds familiar, look at Amber.

Leaker Dimbreath outlined these passives in a now-deleted tweet:

Gliding Champion of Sumeru - Decreases gliding Stamina consumption for your party members by 20 percent.

- Decreases gliding Stamina consumption for your party members by 20 percent. Floral Sidewinder - If one of your party members triggers Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reactions before the Floral Ring returns, it grants the character the Sprout effect upon return, which continuously deals Dendro DMG equivalent to 40 percent of Collei’s ATK to nearby opponents for 3 seconds. If another Sprout effect is triggered during its initial duration, the initial effect will be removed. DMG dealt by Sprout is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

- If one of your party members triggers Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reactions before the Floral Ring returns, it grants the character the Sprout effect upon return, which continuously deals Dendro DMG equivalent to 40 percent of Collei’s ATK to nearby opponents for 3 seconds. If another Sprout effect is triggered during its initial duration, the initial effect will be removed. DMG dealt by Sprout is considered Elemental Skill DMG. The Languid Wood - When a character within the Culein-Anbar zone triggers Burning, Quicken, Bloom, Aggravate, Spread, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, the Zone's duration increases by 1 second. A single Trump-Card Kitty can be extended for up to 3 seconds.

What are Collei’s constellations?

Collei throwing her boomerang at a mushroom monster. HoYoverse

You only need C0 Collei to make it through Sumeru. However, even just one more constellation can make a big difference in Collei’s utility. C1 boosts her Energy Recharge by 20 percent when she’s off the field. Meanwhile, C2 extends the duration of her Elemental Skill’s “Sprout” effect.

I wouldn’t be surprised if she was a higher-tier character with these later constellations (via Dimbreath).

Level 1: Deepwood Patrol - When in the party and not on the field, Collei's Energy Recharge is increased by 20 percent.

- When in the party and not on the field, Collei's Energy Recharge is increased by 20 percent. Level 2: Through Hill and Copse - From the moment of using Floral Brush to the moment when this instance of Sprout effect ends, if any of your party members triggers Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reactions, the Sprout effect will be extended by 3s. The Sprout effect can only be extended this way once. If another Sprout effect is triggered during its initial duration, the initial effect will be removed. Requires you to have unlocked the Floral Sidewinder Passive Talent.

- From the moment of using Floral Brush to the moment when this instance of Sprout effect ends, if any of your party members triggers Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reactions, the Sprout effect will be extended by 3s. The Sprout effect can only be extended this way once. If another Sprout effect is triggered during its initial duration, the initial effect will be removed. Requires you to have unlocked the Floral Sidewinder Passive Talent. Level 3: Scent of Summer - Increases level of Floral Brush by three. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases level of Floral Brush by three. The maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4: Gift of the Woods - Using Trump-Card Kitty increases all characters' Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12 seconds except for Collei.

- Using Trump-Card Kitty increases all characters' Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12 seconds except for Collei. Level 5: All Embers - Increases the level of Trump-Card Kitty by three. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the level of Trump-Card Kitty by three. The maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6: Forest of Falling Arrows - When the Floral Ring hits, it creates a Cullein-Anbar that deals 200 percent of Collei's ATK as Dendro DMG. Each Floral Brush can only create one miniature Cuilein-Anbar.

What is Collei’s backstory?

Kyngfisher succinctly summarizes Collei’s role in the Genshin Impact manga.

Collei first appeared in the Genshin Impact manga, where she was part of a Knights of Favonius investigation. At the time, she was suffering from a curse caused by Fatui experiments and didn’t have a Vision of her own. Cyno, another person from Sumeru who was visiting at the time, helped her seal the curse. She went with him to Sumeru to study after they closed the case.

Collei met Kaeya, Jean, Lisa, and Amber during her time at Mondstadt. She became especially close friends with Amber, who was one of the first people she felt showed her true kindness. Collei had short hair and bandages over her face back then. Now, she’s changed to have a more mature look. As per the latest descriptions, she’s a forest ranger trainee under Tighnari in Avidya Forest.

It’s unclear what role Collei will play in the upcoming Archon Quest. However, considering her connections to the cast, it might be an interesting one.