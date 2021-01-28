PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold subscribers get several free games every month. While some months are obviously better than others, February 2021 is fantastic for subscribers to both services as multiple AAA games will be free across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

If you do have a paid subscription to PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold, these are the games you should keep an eye out for in February 2021.

PlayStation Plus

PS Plus features 3 free games for North American subscribers in February 2020, including a new PS5 exclusive, a next-gen remaster, and one of Sony's most unique PS4 exclusives.

Destruction AllStars

Destruction AllStars was supposed to be a PS5 launch title, but it's instead coming out in February as the main PS5 game for PlayStation Plus. This is a multiplayer vehicular combat game where players can take control of several quirky characters that have unique abilities in and out of vehicles.

There are several modes to choose from, which Sony went over in a new State of Play dedicated to the game. Check that video out below. Destruction AllStars will be free for PS Plus subscribers from February 2 until April 5, 2021.

Control: Ultimate Edition

Control was a 2019 action game by Remedy Entertainment that gained rave reviews thanks to its distinct style and supernatural elements. It follows Jesse Faden as she explores The Oldest House, a paranormal building and base of the secret Federal Bureau of Control.

Control: Ultimate Edition bundles in the game's DLC, which crosses over with cult classic Alan Wake, and remasters the game for next-gen consoles. Players will get both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Control with PS Plus, though progress doesn't carry over across console generations. Control: Ultimate Edition will be free from February 2 until March 1, 2021

Concrete Genie

Pixelopus is Sony's smallest internal studio, but this also allows them to take exciting risks. The studio's biggest game yet, Concrete Genie, is free on PS Plus in February. The game follows a boy named Ash as he fights back against bullies by using a paintbrush that brings what he draws to life.

There really isn't anything else like Concrete Genie, so it's a very solid addition to PS Plus, even if the game has not received any PS5 enhancements. It will be free until March 1, 2021.

Xbox Live Gold

Xbox Live Gold is also having a fantastic month of free games that includes titles from the original Xbox all the way to an Xbox Series X enhanced version of one of the Xbox One's best games.

Gears 5

Gears 5 is the latest mainline game in the Gears of War series and one of the best games on Xbox One. It's a gritty third-person shooter that follows Kait Diaz as she discovers her family history and tries to take down the Locusts. It brings the typical Gears formula into more open-ended areas and was a shining spot in Xbox's somewhat lackluster Xbox One exclusive lineup.

The game was even enhanced for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, so you will see a noticeable benefit when playing on those systems. Gears 5 will be free from February 1 until February 28, 2021.

Resident Evil

Ahead of the launch of Resident Evil Village, the remaster of Resident Evil's remake will be free on Xbox. This game reimagines the PS1 classic, giving it modern graphics and some helpful gameplay improvements. It will be free from February 1 until February 30, 2021.

Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb

Hot of the announcement of MachineGames and Bethesda's new Indiana Jones game, Microsoft is making that last notable non-LEGO Indiana Jones game free on Xbox Live Gold. This third-person action game was released for the original Xbox in 2003 and benefits from auto-HDR and improved load times on Xbox Series X. It will be free from February 1 until February 15, 2021.

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet is a mostly forgotten Capcom series from the Xbox 360 console generation, but Xbox is giving players a chance to play the best game in the series. This is a third-person shooter where players fight a variety of large creatures on an alien planet. You can even pilot a mech!

Lost Planet 2 also features competitive and cooperative multiplayer, so this might become a fun new game to play with your friends that also have Xbox Live Gold. It will be free from February 16 until February 28, 2021.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Dandara is a satisfying indie Metroidvania where players slowly explore a large, expansive 2D world. Its main gimmick is that players can only move by teleporting between white surfaces on the ground, which can make movement its own kind of puzzle. Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition will be free as part of Xbox Live Gold from February 16 until March 15, 2021.