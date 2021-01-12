'Indiana Jones' Bethesda game release date, trailer, and Xbox exclusivity

Indiana Jones is returning to the world of video games! While the treasure-hunting adventurer was featured in some fantastic adventure games in the 1990s, in recent years Harrison Ford's beloved character has been relegated to only LEGO games. That will change soon as Lucasfilm Games is partnering with Bethesda to make an Indiana Jones game that will feature a "wholly original, standalone tale set at the height of the career of the famed adventurer," according to Lucasfilm Games.

The project was announced on January 12, 2021 via Twitter and remains shrouded in mystery. But here's everything we know about this new game so far.

When is the Indiana Jones game release date?

This Indiana Jones game was only announced in early 2021 by Bethesda, so we don't have a release date or window for it. Bethesda made it clear in its messaging that it will be awhile before the developer will talk about the game again, so it appears to be a ways off. The next Indiana Jones movie is currently slated for July 2022, so it's possible that the game releases around then. No release date has been officially confirmed by Bethesda, though.

Is there an Indiana Jones game trailer?

Yes, there is! A brief teaser trailer was released when Bethesda and Lucasfilm Games announced this partnership. It doesn't show much, as we just see Indiana Jones' desk, which is strewn with books, maps, notes, journals, and other objects. At the end of it, he picks up his hat, and we see Indy's whip lying on the table.

It's very vague and doesn't reveal anything about the new story or gameplay, but should excite Indiana Jones fans nonetheless. Check it out below:

Who is developing the Indiana Jones game?

This new Indiana Jones game is being developed by MachineGames, a subsidiary of Bethesda. MachineGames is known thus far for its work on all four modern Wolfenstein games: The New Order, The New Colossus, Cyberpilot, and Youngblood. This will be the studio's first foray into a new franchise with a full game.

The Indiana Jones game is clearly a high priority of Bethesda, as Bethesda Game Studios' Executive Producer Todd Howard is overseeing this project as well. Specifically, a tweet from Bethesda describes the game as "in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames." Lucasfilm Games is the new brand for all Lucasfilm-related video game products, including Star Wars.

While Indiana Jones shouldn't directly conflict with the releases of Starfield or The Elder Scrolls 6 as they have different development teams, it's promising that one of Bethesda's key creatives is working on this new Indiana Jones project. Bethesda's SVP of Global Marketing Pete Hines even stressed in a blog post that "Todd is a lifelong Indy fan, and has been trying for over a decade to make this game."

Will the Indiana Jones game be Xbox exclusive?

This is another unknown variable for Bethesda's Indiana Jones game. While it's being announced prior to the completion of the acquisition, Microsoft will fully acquire ZeniMax Media, which owns Bethesda, by the end of 2021. After that, many of Bethesda's new games will be Xbox exclusives.

Still, thanks to some PS5 exclusives from Bethesda coming this year, Elder Scrolls Online staying multiplatform, and some vague messaging from Xbox executives, fans think there's a chance that some Bethesda games will be multiplatform post-acquisition. As such, there's no way to know for sure if this Indiana Jones game will be exclusive for now.

There's a good chance it will be though, as it'll likely come out well past the point at which Xbox fully acquires Bethesda. Xbox even retweeted the announcement and added a Cowboy emoji. While Sony has Spider-Man games as console exclusives, Xbox could soon counter them with an exclusive Indiana Jones game.

The next Indiana Jones movie will come to theaters in July 2022. Lucasfilm

When will we learn more about the Indiana Jones game?

The official announcement of this Indiana Jones game was light on information, so fans are probably wondering when they'll learn more. Unfortunately, it seems like we'll have to wait a while. "It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news," a tweet from Bethesda reads.

While this game is super exciting, we might not hear about it again this year, possibly even several years if it goes the way of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6. Regardless, we'll keep this post updated if any new information is revealed.