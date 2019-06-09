At E3 2018, Bethesda Softworks chief software engineer Todd Howard teased that the hotly anticipated Elder Scrolls VI has entered “pre-production." Bethesda has been fairly mum on the game in the time since. With information about production so vague, can development be drastically changed at this point? While many presumed Elder Scrolls VI would be a multiplatform game, could Microsoft's September 2020 purchase of Bethesda change that? What else do we know about the upcoming RPG?

Here's everything we know about Elder Scrolls VI.

While the game itself might be a few years away, we can piece together hints from Bethesda and online chatter to estimate when fans will be able to once again roam the craggy mountains of Tamriel, the main continent where all of the Elder Scrolls games take place.

'Elder Scrolls' fans could soon be returning to Tamriel. Bethesda Softworks

When is the Elder Scrolls 6 release date?

Bethesda has not announced an exact release date or even a release window for Elder Scrolls VI yet. But Howard has stated that its development and release is completely reliant on the company getting another one of its projects out the door: Starfield.

"We had done so many things, we were going Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and you have this Starfield game in your head and you sorta say, well, when?... We are creatives, and we have to make this game and this is the time, and so Elder Scrolls VI is gonna have to wait a little bit," he told IGN in July 2019.

The science fiction title has been stuck in a development rut for over a decade at this point and it has yet to receive its own release date. Howard teased that Starfield could be released on both current-generation and next-generation consoles back in 2018, but that seems very unlikely now.

'Elder Scrolls' fans praying that 'Starfield' gets released already. Bethesda Softworks

Best case scenario is that Starfield finally receives a release date this year and fans might get another Elder Scrolls VI teaser to build some hype. But it’s looking like the follow-up to Skyrim won’t launch until a few years into the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X’s lifespan.

A recent batch of allegedly leaked information that was later said to be false, claimed that Bethesda was aiming for “Q4 2024,” which means no earlier than October 2024. While that info dump is now widely considered to have been faked, a release date four to five years from now doesn’t seem so far fetched especially since Bethesda began pre-production in 2018.

Is there an Elder Scrolls 6 trailer?

Not really, Bethesda did release a short announcement teaster to rile up fans at E3 2018. The video was mostly just a bird’s eye view of a sea-side city with. But fans might receive another teaser this year.

What the teaser trailer below:

Will Elder Scrolls 6 be on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or the PC?

Since Elder Scrolls VI won’t arrive until after Starfield is released and the sci-fi game will need to launch exclusively on the PS5 and XSX now, it’s looking like Elder Scrolls VI will be a next-gen title.

It will also definitely be available for Windows and even though Skyrim was ported to the Nintendo Switch it might be difficult for Bethesda to optimize its next-gen game for a bare-bones console like the Switch, at least right off the bat.

Will Elder Scrolls 6 be single-player or online?

Bethesda turned the typically single-player Fallout series into an online-only experience with Fallout 76, but if you’re worried the same thing could happen to Elder Scrolls you can rest easy. The company has already confirmed this will be a classic, offline single-player game.

In a June 2018 interview, Bethesda marketing chief Pete Hines said, “We are going to do a game that’s just single-player next time around, and, yes, we are going to get to Elder Scrolls VI.”

Could the 'Elder Scrolls 6' introduce even more epic battles to the franchise? Bethesda Softworks

Where in Tamriel is Elder Scrolls 6 set?

The aforementioned leak that’s accuracy has now been called into question claimed that Elder Scrolls VI will take place in both High Rock and Hammerfell, which are the two neighboring regions to the west of Skyrim.

Players will allegedly be thrown into a period of regional unrest and take part in large-scale battles involving some of the biggest power-players in Tamriel. So think Skyrim, but instead of factions within a single region, players will be dealing with continental politics on a much wider scale.

The leaker states that Bethesda is waiting until the PS5 and Series X are a few years into their life cycle. The publisher wants to make the most use out of the consoles’ next-generation hardware to render sprawling environments and battles with potentially hundreds of warriors, archers, and mages on screen at once.

“Most of these regions will be warring against each other,” wrote the anonymous leaker. “This is because Bethesda wants to use this generation’s hardware to create some huge, epic battle scenes with dozens, if not hundreds of characters battling on-screen in real-time.”

Again, all of this was allegedly proven as false by Redditors but it does seem like a natural progression of Skyrim, which had its own big battle scenes that could seriously be elevated with next-gen console hardware.

Will Elder Scrolls 6 be Xbox exclusive?

With the console wars in full swing as the next-generation is right about to begin, the big question is what exactly Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda means for Elder Scrolls VI. Will the game be Xbox exclusive? Skyrim has been ported to essentially every console released in the last decade, could the Elder Scrolls VI exist on just one?

While limiting Xbox to the sole platform you can enjoy the Elder Scrolls franchise on might make the system infinitely more appealing to some, it's likely not going to happen. When Microsoft acquires companies, they don't often reduce the platforms major games are available on. For example, when they bought out Mojang, the studio behind Minecraft, Microsoft placed minimal limits on the developer, even allowing them to continue support of the game's PlayStation ports.

We could see something similar for Elder Scrolls VI. Bethesda has announced that the franchise's MMO spin-off, Elder Scrolls Online, will remain active on PlayStation consoles despite the acquisition. Speaking to Bloomberg, Xbox head, Phil Spencer promised to release already announced exclusives like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo as exclusive to PS4. He further said that all future Bethesda releases will be natively available on Xbox, PC, and Gamepass. “We’ll take other consoles on a case-by-case basis,” Spencer said.

That makes it sound as though multiplatform releases are still possible depending on the surrounding circumstances. If Elder Scrolls VI is multiplatform, there might still be some exclusivity with the release. Elder Scrolls VI could be a timed exclusive for Xbox or the presumed post-release expansions could be timed exclusives for Xbox. A similar deal was in place for Skyrim. The expansions Dawnguard and Dragonborn both arrived on Xbox months in advance of a PlayStation release. If Microsoft protected exclusivity for Elder Scrolls VI, it might be a huge boon for Xbox.