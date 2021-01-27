Xbox Series X restock: GameStop, Target, Walmart, and more for January 27

Thought finding an Xbox Series X was already hard? Buckle up: It may only get worse.

In a recent earnings call, Microsoft noted that the highly sought after console will be "constrained" until the end of the current financial quarter. That means that the scarcity will continue until at least April, if not longer. That lines up with Xbox CFO Tim Stuart's previous comments that a supply shortage would last through Q1 2021.

Because of that, it's more important than ever to keep a close watch on restocks if you're looking to snag one. Here's all of the information you need to stay ahead of the game this February.

Popfindr, Octoshop, and other tools to find Xbox Series X Consoles

The most golden piece of advice is always to set up your own tracking. There are several ways you can do that, whether through following Twitter accounts or adding Google Chrome extensions that keep track of restocks for you. Either of those routes will help you find an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console the moment they are back in stock. As far as tools go, PopFindr is especially useful, as it helps you see the inventory at local stores if you're planning to pick a console up in person.

If you're hoping to grab a console online, the OctoShop extension is a must-have. It's location-based and frequently checks several retailers, making it incredibly useful. When it comes to Twitter accounts, set notifications on @Wario64, who consistently tweets when new consoles become available. The Stock Informer Discord channel can also help you track restocks. Just remember that many people are following those accounts or channels, so setting up your own tracking can often give you the slight edge you need.

Microsoft Store

If you truly want an Xbox console, the Microsoft Store continues to be a reliable way to track one down. Microsoft sells consoles through its online storefront for Windows and Xbox and has put out new consoles frequently since launch. The last round of systems went up on Monday, January 25 at around 10:30 p.m. ET, so you might need to be a bit of a night owl to grab one.

The main catch to order from here is that the Microsoft Store’s shipping can tend to be a little slower than other retailers. Still, it's a reliable way to find one so you'll want to heavily monitor the official Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S store pages.

Antonline

In recent months, Antonline has emerged as a sort of hero. The relatively unknown retailer has become one of the best sources for getting a new console and it continues to deliver while sites like Amazon struggle. Because it isn't a well known retailer as the Microsoft Store or Walmart, there's often less competition when orders go up. Antonline generally sells bundles at an increased price. Most recently, an Xbox Series X bundle went up on Wednesday, January 27, so it seems like their restocks weren't just a one-off thing. We recommend staking out their Xbox landing page for more updates.

Walmart

As the biggest retailer in North America, Walmart has frequently restocked Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles since the launch in November. Even though they aren't selling consoles in stores anymore, the Series X last showed up online on January 21. That's more recently than a lot of other major retailers, making them one of the bigger names to watch. It helps that Walmart is usually pretty good at letting people know when exactly restock are going to happen too

In general, Walmart is fairly consistent when it comes to restocks, so if you had to pick one bigger name to follow, this would be the way to go. Make sure to set up alerts on the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S pages if you want to stay on top of it.

Target

Target was the big retailer to watch heading into 2021. After rumors circulated that console restocks were planned, a major refresh happened in December giving players hope. At the time, Twitter users have been sharing screenshots of their successful Series X orders, which were supposedly available for in-store pick-up.

The retailer was quite for a full month until January 21, when it got a big refresh. While that's come and gone, it’s worth keeping your eye on both the Series X and Series S pages for updates. Hopefully it won't be another month until more are added.

GameStop

GameStop’s particularly worth following for Xbox updates because stock tends to hang around slightly longer compared to retailers like Amazon. GameStop has sporadically added console bundles to the website, where players can grab a console with some games or extra controllers packed in. Those deals tend to be an intimidating price, but that means they’re usually online a little longer. If the upfront investment isn’t a problem, it’s worth going that route to save yourself a headache.

Like Target, GameStop had its last refresh on January 21. That seems to have been January's big restock day across the internet, so it may be another few weeks until we see something like that. Still, consoles tend to pop up sporadically between waves, so GameStop is a good retailer to track.

Best Buy

While most retailers got their big Xbox Series X or Series S restocks on January 21, Best Buy's came one day later. The refresh included some bundles with extra goodies added in. While Best Buy is a great retailer to watch, consoles tend to sell out particularly fast there.

While there are no official details, Best Buy usually announces restocks beforehand to give buyers advance notice of only a few hours. The retailer has even provided slight time windows in the past. Fans previously got a heads up that systems would be available after 9 a.m. Eastern during one wave, so it’s worth keeping an eye on its social channels for updates like that.

Amazon

Amazon is so inconsistent that it's hard to even tell when its last refresh was. The Series X and Series S appear to pop up at random and just as quickly come down. The site also has a bunch of regional variants, which can add some confusion when trying to track. For example, Amazon U.K. had a restock on Wednesday, January 27, but other regions didn't appear to get one. Whenever Amazon orders go up, it's a blink and you miss it rush. If you're going to go the Amazon route, just be ready to pull the trigger the second you see it.

Newegg

Newegg has been a surprisingly good way to find an Xbox since it launched. Like GameStop, the retailer tends to put up larger bundles that feature bundled games and extras. Newegg's last refresh came on January 21, alongside most major retailers. It’s worth setting up alerts on the Xbox Series X and Series S pages to make sure you don’t miss a less competitive rush at a less popular retailer.