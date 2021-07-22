Where to find the Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Season 7, Week 7

Fortnite Season 7 continues with a new batch of Alien Artifacts to find in Week 7. Below, we list all five locations worth visiting to get 20 new customization parts for your constantly evolving Kymera skin. Here’s the full rundown of Artifact canisters we’re aware of so far.
Fortnite Week 7 Alien Artifact locations
Alien Artifact location 1 — You’ll find the first Alien Artifact in the westmost tower at the entrance of Stealthy Stronghold.
Drop down from the roof of the tower, pass through the doorway, and you’ll see the canister sitting in the room straight ahead.
Alien Artifact location 2 — For the second artifact canister, get to the northern end of the Dinky Dish landmark.
Around the back of the building, you’ll see a ground-level ramp entrance. Pass through there, go through the door on the right, and you should see a canister sitting near this staircase.
Alien Artifact location 3 — The third alien artifact is at the boat launch area towards the center of the map.
Pass through the door, take a right, and go through the door straight past the potted plant. You’ll come to this outdoor area. Look down, and you’ll see the next canister of Alien Artifacts.
Alien Artifact location 4 — This artifact canister is found towards the back of Camp Cod, on the side facing the river.
You’ll come across an area with a bunch of targets outside next to a long building. Go inside that building, and you’ll find the artifacts above you.
Alien Artifact location 5 — The last Alien Artifact is on the northern end of Dampy Dish, southwest of Slurpy Swamp.
As you approach the building close to the fence, jump on the second floor below the satellite dishes. Go through the door, then pass through the other door straight ahead that’s past the computers. Finally, you’ll come to a bathroom. The Alien Artifact canister is inside the stall closest to the sink. That’s all you need to know about the week 7 Alien Artifacts. By the end of this journey, you should have 20 more artifacts to change Kymera.
More Fortnite Season 7 Alien Artifact locations
If you are searching for more Alien Artifact locations in Season 7, why not read our other guides? You can read them at the links below.
Fortnite Week 7 Epic Quests
Fortnite’s new cache of Alien Artifacts arrives alongside a fresh batch of Epic quests and an updated Legendary Quest that involves wooden hatcheries, lost records, and parenting books. Here’s the full list of Epic Quests for those who may have missed them.
- Use a Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player (one)
- Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match
- Search ammo boxes (five)
- Defeat Riot
- Reach top speed in a Whiplash
- Drive a Whiplash through the Storm
- Complete Whiplash Time Trials (one)