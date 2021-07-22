Where to find the Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Season 7, Week 7

Fortnite Season 7 continues with a new batch of Alien Artifacts to find in Week 7. Below, we list all five locations worth visiting to get 20 new customization parts for your constantly evolving Kymera skin. Here’s the full rundown of Artifact canisters we’re aware of so far.

Fortnite Week 7 Alien Artifact locations

Alien Artifact location 1 — You’ll find the first Alien Artifact in the westmost tower at the entrance of Stealthy Stronghold.

The first artifact is on the westmost tower heading into Stealthy Stronghold. Epic Games

Drop down from the roof of the tower, pass through the doorway, and you’ll see the canister sitting in the room straight ahead.

Go inside the tower, and you’ll see a canister here. Epic Games

Alien Artifact location 2 — For the second artifact canister, get to the northern end of the Dinky Dish landmark.

Head to the northern side of Dinky Dish to find more Alien Artifacts. Epic Games

Around the back of the building, you’ll see a ground-level ramp entrance. Pass through there, go through the door on the right, and you should see a canister sitting near this staircase.

Go through the ground floor and take a right to reach this staircase. Epic Games

Alien Artifact location 3 — The third alien artifact is at the boat launch area towards the center of the map.

Go inside the boat launch to find a third Alien Artifact. Epic Games

Pass through the door, take a right, and go through the door straight past the potted plant. You’ll come to this outdoor area. Look down, and you’ll see the next canister of Alien Artifacts.

Take a right and go past the potted plant to reach this outdoor area. Epic Games

Alien Artifact location 4 — This artifact canister is found towards the back of Camp Cod, on the side facing the river.

Head towards the back of Camp Cod to find another canister. Epic Games

You’ll come across an area with a bunch of targets outside next to a long building. Go inside that building, and you’ll find the artifacts above you.

Head towards the area near the river and enter the long building to reach this spot. Epic Games

Alien Artifact location 5 — The last Alien Artifact is on the northern end of Dampy Dish, southwest of Slurpy Swamp.

Make your way to the northern end of Dampy Dish for the final artifact. Epic Games

As you approach the building close to the fence, jump on the second floor below the satellite dishes. Go through the door, then pass through the other door straight ahead that’s past the computers. Finally, you’ll come to a bathroom. The Alien Artifact canister is inside the stall closest to the sink. That’s all you need to know about the week 7 Alien Artifacts. By the end of this journey, you should have 20 more artifacts to change Kymera.

You’ll find the canister in this stall near the sink. Epic Games

Fortnite’s new cache of Alien Artifacts arrives alongside a fresh batch of Epic quests and an updated Legendary Quest that involves wooden hatcheries, lost records, and parenting books. Here’s the full list of Epic Quests for those who may have missed them.