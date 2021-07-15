Fortnite Season 7 has entered Week 6 , and that means there are 20 new Alien Artifacts to find, in addition to a fresh crop of Epic Quests.

In this no-nonsense guide, we reveal all five locations you’ll need to visit in order to fully customize that tier 1 Kymera skin to your liking.

Fortnite Week 6 Alien Artifact locations

Alien Artifact location 1 : The first Alien Artifact can be found in the mountains east of Catty Corner. Take a close look at the map below, and you’ll notice two black dots next to one another. The location you want to visit is the larger of the two dots. Once you get there you’ll see a blue building on stilts. Go up the stairs and go inside. The Artifact canister is there.

The first Alien Artifact is found southeast of Retail Row. Epic Games

Alien Artifact location 2 : The next Alien Artifact is at this purple infected area northwest of Dirty Docks. Head straight in, and you’ll see the canister nestled between a grouping of three trees.

The second Alien Artifact is located in the infected area northeast of Dirty Docks. Epic Games

Alien Artifact location 3 : In the cornfields to the west in Corny Complex you’ll see a small white dot on your map to signify a building. Land there, and you’ll come to a small wooden shed with a few bales of hay out front. The Artifact Canister is on the second floor of the shed.

The third Alien Artifact is in southwest Corny Complex. Epic Games

Alien Artifact location 4 : For the fourth Alien Artifact, head to the Locke's Lighthouse island that’s northeast of Coral Castle. Zoom in close enough on the map, and you’ll see a small building next to the larger house on the island. It’s a shed, and the canister is inside.

The fourth Alien Artifact is on Locke’s Lighthouse island. Epic Games

Alien Artifact location 5 : For the final Alien Artifact, head to the small island southwest of Misty Meadows. As you approach the ruins from the north, you’ll notice a small ground-level area that has the Artifact waiting inside.

The final Alien Artifact is on the small island southwest of Misty Meadows. Epic Games

Given that each Alien Artifact canister contains four artifacts each, you should finish this guide with 20 total Alien Artifacts to customize Kymera.

More Alien Artifact locations

Are you looking for more Alien Artifacts? Check out our previous guides to locate any you may have missed.

Fortnite Week 6 Epic Quests

Alongside new Alien Artifacts, you’ll also be able to complete six new Epic challenges, as well as a new Legendary Quest that debuted on July 14.

Here’s the full list of Week 6 Epic Quests:

Collect Gold Bars (500)

Spend Gold Bars (500)

Destroy equipment on top of Abductors (three)

Open Chests or Ammo Boxes in low-gravity areas (three)

Deploy Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery (three)

Destroy Alien Trees (five)

That’s all you need to know about Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Week 6.