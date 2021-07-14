How to find prepper supplies, Inflate-A-Bull, and cow decoys in Fortnite

Fortnite Legendary Quests continue for Week 6, with the latest installment asking players to focus on some tasks related to farms. In this all-encompassing guide, we’ll reveal locations for prepper supplies, Inflate-a-Bulls, cow decoys, and more. There’s a lot of hunting to do to beat those aliens, so let’s get started.
Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone
This quest starts just like the others, with players hunting down a payphone to talk to Slone. The locations should be the same if you need them. Here’s a payphone heading into Believer Beach.
There’s another payphone location heading into Pleasant Park from the south. If you have any trouble getting there, just listen for the ring noise as you approach.
Place prepper supplies in Hayseed’s Farm
For the first real step you’ll be setting down prepper supplies at specific locations around Hayseed’s Farm. That’s the area northeast of Corney Complex marked on the maps you’re about to see.
Prepper supply location 1 — The first location for Prepper Supplies is right outside the northern entrance of the main farm house.
You’ll see it to the left of the door.
Prepper Supply location 2 — The next location is at the end of the cornfields to the east.
Look for these two large hay bales near the tractor as a frame of reference.
You only need to use one location, so just pick the one that you have the easiest time locating.
Deal damage to opponents in farms
This step is self-explanatory. Just hang around the Hayseed area to accrue 25 damage to opponents. This one shouldn’t take very long.
Use an Inflate-a-Bull
The Inflate-a-Bull was added to Fortnite via a hotfix on Tuesday, and it’s classified as rare loot found in Chests or IO Chests. A far easier way to find one, though, is to go to the Defiant Dish landmark situated east of Weeping Woods. There you’ll find the Rick Sanchez NPC, who’s selling an Inflate-a-Bull for 25 Bars. Just spend the Bars and the bull is yours.
To use it, press the jump button in mid-air while dropping from a high height when it’s equipped. All you have to do is inflate it once to get 30,000 XP.
Fortnite cow decoy locations
When it comes to placing cow decoys, those function much like the prepper supplies at the start of the quest. Go to at least three of the five locations we’re about to show to complete the quest.
Cow decoy location 1 — The first cow decoy is at the front of the big farmhouse, very close to where you probably placed prepper supplies.
It’s a short distance away from the front door.
Cow decoy location 2 — Next, just go to the rear of that same house.
You’ll find another placement spot near these trees out back.
Cow decoy location 3 — For the third cow decoy, head to this spot north of the gas station.
Look for this large hay bale across from the building. A cow will be right there.
Cow decoy location 4 — A fourth possible location is just across the street from the previous one, close to a payphone.
This is what the spot looks like.
Cow decoy location 5 — Our final location is closer to the bridge.
Use this green bush as a frame of reference. Use three of these five cow decoy locations, and you’re good to go.
Damage an alien-driven saucer
For this last step. All you need to do is head towards named locations highlighted in purple on your map. These are spots that aliens have invaded. In these areas you’ll see lots of UFO saucers flying around, so just hit them with any weapon to accrue 25 damage. That’s all you need to know about the Week 6 quest.