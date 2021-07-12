Everything you need to know about the Fortnite LeBron James skin

Fortnite’s next big skin collaboration has been revealed , and it’s Los Angeles Lakers and Space Jam: A New Legacy star LeBron James. Only his picture has been made officially available so far, but here’s what we know about his release date, time, and unlock process based on reputable leaks.

When is the Fortnite LeBron James skin release date and time?

Given that the LeBron skin hasn’t been officially detailed by Epic at the time of publication, a precise release date or time for it has not been confirmed. That being said, trusted Fortnite leaker HYPEX has suggested the James Outfit will make its debut in the 17.20 client update expected to go live later this week. Updates typically happen on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, so keep your eyes glued to the Fortnite Status Twitter account to know precisely when that patch will deploy.

LeBron James is bringing promotion of Space Jam: A New Legacy to Fortnite. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

When it comes to time, our best guess right now is that the actual LeBron James Outfits will be sold through the Item Shop, which means the skins could arrive when the store refreshes around 8 p.m. Eastern on the day of release. But, because this skin seemingly comes paired with challenges, LeBron might be purchasable as soon as the 17.20 server downtime ends. We’ll do our best to update this section with more concrete details as soon as we have them.

How to get the Fortnite LeBron James skin

While it seems likely the LeBron James skins themselves will be sold at a premium, leaked news feed details indicate there will be other related cosmetics available for free. Text suggests “LeBron is bringing his legacy to the Icon Series with Outfits, Gear, and more.”

As for the “more,” HYPEX has data-mined that players will be able to earn rewards by completing special King’s Bling quests. The items become more gold as you progress through the challenge set, and you’ll unlock a custom “goldness slider” if you finish the entire questline. We’re not yet sure what the quests entail or what the rewards will be, but we’ll add more concrete info as we get it.

What does the Fortnite LeBron James skin look like?

Here’s what the LeBron James skin looks like in Fortnite. Epic Games

The leaked Epic Games database image of Lebron shows three different styles for the skin: one in King James attire with a gilded crown and shoulder pads, another in a Taco Tuesday t-shirt and a third variant in his Space Jam: Legacy uniform. We imagine all these styles will be included in the LeBron James Item Shop Bundle, but it’s technically possible they could be sold separately.

What does the Fortnite LeBron James skin cost?

Past Icon Series bundles have been sold for as much as 2,000 V-Bucks, with the Outfit as a standalone offering at 1,500 V-Bucks. This is typically the price for premium skin sets in Fortnite, so we wouldn’t expect it to get too much more expensive than that.