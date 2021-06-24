Where to find the Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Season 7, Week 3

Fortnite Season 7 continues with 20 more Alien Artifacts up for grabs in Week 3. Want to make the most of your tier 1 Kymera skin before this Battle Pass ends? Then head to these locations to unlock some customizable parts for your alien outfit.

Fortnite Week 3 Alien Artifact locations

While the past two weeks of Alien Artifacts don’t come with much of a caveat, we highly suggest accruing a decent amount of mats before seeking out this latest batch. Many of the canisters are hovering in high-up places, so you’ll need to build ramps to get there.

Alien Artifact location 1 — The first Alien Artifact can be found in the central castle area of Coral Castle.

Just go into the main entrance, and you’ll see the first artifact canister hovering in the air.

Alien Artifact location 2 — The second Alien Artifact is in the northeast corner of Craggy Cliffs.

Go inside the large brick boathouse. Enter through a black door, go down the flight of stairs, and you’ll see the canister sitting in a suspended boat.

Alien artifact location 3 — The third Alien Artifact is located toward the center of Slurpy Swamp.

Enter through one of the two side-by-side garage doors on the rainbow-colored brick building. Go up the small staircase to the left, and you’ll see the Alien Artifact canister floating here.

Alien Artifact location 4 — The fourth Alien Artifact location is much easier to find. Head to the Locke’s Lighthouse area marked on the map below.

Enter the small shed next to the house, and you should see a canister sitting inside.

Alien Artifact location 5 — Last but not least, go to the central building in Boney Burbs.

You’ll see a canister sitting on the top floor. Just like previous weeks, this one offers 20 Alien Artifacts with four artifacts per canister. That’s all you need to know about the Alien Artifacts for Season 7 Week 3.