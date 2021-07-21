Where to collect Fortnite records in Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs

Fortnite’s Week 7 Legendary quest is live , and the third step tasks players with collecting two records in Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs. We’ll overview all the known locations so far, which should be more than enough for you to complete this step of the larger quest.

Completing this part of the Legendary Quest rewards players with 30,000 XP. You only need to find two records at either location to get the job done, but we’ll feature six possible spots you can use.

Fortnite record locations in Pleasant Park

Record location 1 — The first record can be found in the southwestern part of the location.

The first record can be collected in southwest Pleasant Park. Epic Games

Enter this stone house, and take an immediate left. You’ll see the record box sitting in the corner behind the couch.

It’s inside this tall, stone house. Epic Games

Record location 2 — A second, and possibly final, record location is in the northwest corner of Pleasant.

A second box of records is in the northwest corner of Pleasant. Epic Games

You’ll see this brick house. Go inside, take a left, and enter the door into the sitting room. The record box is on the floor next to a bureau.

Go inside this brick house on the end of the street. Epic Games

Record location 3 — The third record location is in northern Pleasant Park.

The third record box is in northern Pleasant inside another brick house. Epic Games

You’re looking for another brick house, but this one looks like this. Enter, go through the door on your immediate left, and you’ll see the record box on the floor next to a small wooden chest.

The brick house looks like this. It’s in a room off to the left next to a small, wooden chest. Epic Games

Record location 4 — Finally, head to the northeast for the last record location in Pleasant Park.

The final record box in Pleasant park is off to the northeast. Epic Games

It’s in yet another brick house, and this is what it looks like. This time, though, enter and go into the TV room off to the right. The box is on the ground under a lamp.

It’s in this brick house in the TV room off to the right. Epic Games

Fortnite record locations in Craggy Cliffs

We were only able to find two locations in Craggy Cliffs, but that is more than enough for you to complete this challenge.

Record location 5 — For the fifth box of records, head to the Craggy Cliffs Boathouse off to the southeast.

The first box of records in Craggy Cliffs is in the southeast boathouse. Epic Games

It’s this big building with the anchor on the front. Crouch under the garage and you should see a box sitting on the ground behind the boat.

Enter this boathouse and look behind the boat. Epic Games

Record location 6 — Last but not least, go to the wooden shack on the cliff’s edge off to the northwest.

Head to the cliffside house on the western side of Craggy Cliffs. Epic Games

You’ll find the record box on the right as you go through the front door. It’s right next to a small, wooden table. That’s all you need to know to collect records in Fortnite Week 7.

Enter this house and look for a small, wooden table off to the right. Epic Games

Fortnite Week 7 Legendary Quest

Need help finishing the rest of the Week 7 Legendary Quest? Here’s a brief recap of some of the steps you may have missed along the way.

Construct a Hatchery (one)

Mark an Alien Egg (one)

Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (two)

Stoke campfires near different Hatcheries (two)

Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (two)

That’s all you need to know about collecting records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs.