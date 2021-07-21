Where to collect Fortnite records in Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs

Fortnite’s Week 7 Legendary quest is live, and the third step tasks players with collecting two records in Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs. We’ll overview all the known locations so far, which should be more than enough for you to complete this step of the larger quest.
Completing this part of the Legendary Quest rewards players with 30,000 XP. You only need to find two records at either location to get the job done, but we’ll feature six possible spots you can use.
Fortnite record locations in Pleasant Park
Record location 1 — The first record can be found in the southwestern part of the location.
Enter this stone house, and take an immediate left. You’ll see the record box sitting in the corner behind the couch.
Record location 2 — A second, and possibly final, record location is in the northwest corner of Pleasant.
You’ll see this brick house. Go inside, take a left, and enter the door into the sitting room. The record box is on the floor next to a bureau.
Record location 3 — The third record location is in northern Pleasant Park.
You’re looking for another brick house, but this one looks like this. Enter, go through the door on your immediate left, and you’ll see the record box on the floor next to a small wooden chest.
Record location 4 — Finally, head to the northeast for the last record location in Pleasant Park.
It’s in yet another brick house, and this is what it looks like. This time, though, enter and go into the TV room off to the right. The box is on the ground under a lamp.
Fortnite record locations in Craggy Cliffs
We were only able to find two locations in Craggy Cliffs, but that is more than enough for you to complete this challenge.
Record location 5 — For the fifth box of records, head to the Craggy Cliffs Boathouse off to the southeast.
It’s this big building with the anchor on the front. Crouch under the garage and you should see a box sitting on the ground behind the boat.
Record location 6 — Last but not least, go to the wooden shack on the cliff’s edge off to the northwest.
You’ll find the record box on the right as you go through the front door. It’s right next to a small, wooden table. That’s all you need to know to collect records in Fortnite Week 7.
Fortnite Week 7 Legendary Quest
Need help finishing the rest of the Week 7 Legendary Quest? Here’s a brief recap of some of the steps you may have missed along the way.
- Construct a Hatchery (one)
- Mark an Alien Egg (one)
- Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (two)
- Stoke campfires near different Hatcheries (two)
- Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (two)
That’s all you need to know about collecting records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs.