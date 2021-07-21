Where to construct a wooden hatchery in Fortnite

Fortnite has a new Legendary Quest for Week 7 that asks players to construct wooden hatcheries and stoke campfires near them. In this guide, we’ll reveal all three wooden hatchery locations and the campfires in the surrounding area.

Fortnite wooden hatchery locations in Season 7

There are three possible locations to construct a wooden hatchery, but you only need to build one to finish this part of the quest.

Wooden hatchery location 1 — The first wooden hatchery can be found in the woods area east of Catty Corner.

The first wooden hatchery is located east of Catty Corner. Epic Games

Land here and you’ll see a cabin with a campfire nearby. Go inside the cabin, and you’ll see an outline of a structure. Just interact with the structure to build it.

You’ll find the hatchery inside this log cabin. Epic Games

Wooden hatchery location 2 — There’s another wooden hatchery location on this small island south of Slurpy Swamp.

The second wooden hatchery is on the island south of Slurpy Swamp. Epic Games

Here’s another wooden shack with a hatchery inside. Interact with the structure outline to construct it.

This is another wooden shack with a hatchery inside. Epic Games

Wooden hatchery location 3 — The last wooden hatchery is on this island northwest of Craggy Cliffs.

The last wooden hatchery is on an island northwest of Craggy Cliffs. Epic Games

Just like the other two, this location features a shack with a campfire nearby. Go inside the shack to construct the wooden hatchery.

Inside this wooden hut is your last location for a wooden hatchery. Epic Games

Stoke campfires near different hatcheries

Now that you know where the wooden hatcheries are, this quest step is easy. All you have to do is accrue at least 30 wood to stoke two of these three campfires.

Fortnite Week 7 Legendary quest

These additional hatchery steps account for just two of the steps in the Week 7 Legendary quest. Check out a full list of the steps below.

Construct a wooden Hatchery (one)

Mark an Alien Egg (one)

Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (two)

Stoke Campfires near different Hatcheries (two)

Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (two)

That’s all you need to know to locate and construct wooden hatcheries in Fortnite Season 7.