Fortnite’s getting all grown up. Week 7’s Legendary Quest concludes by asking players to collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row.

This step of the quest rewards players with 30,000 XP and only requires that two parenting books be found in either Holly Hatchery or Retail Row.

However, we’re going to show you six possible locations spread across two points of interest.

Parenting books in Holly Hatchery

Parenting book location 1 : The first Parenting Book can be found in southeast Holly Hatchery.

You’ll find the first parenting book on the southeast side of Holly. Epic Games

Go into this tall, stone house and you should see a book on the floor next to a shelf with a gnome on top.

Go inside this house. You’ll see it near a shelf with a gnome on top. Epic Games

Parenting book location 2 : The second parenting book is in the northeast corner.

The second parenting book is located in the northeast corner. Epic Games

You’ll see this house with a garage and a storage container out front. Break through the garage with your Pickaxe, and it’s in the corner of the garage next to a structure that looks like a fridge.

You’ll see the book in this garage, on the ground near the fridge. Epic Games

Parenting book 3 : The third parenting book is in the yellow house to the northwest.

You’ll find the third parenting book inside a yellow house to the northwest. Epic Games

You should see the book on the floor next to a bookshelf as soon as you enter.

You should see the book near a bookshelf when you enter. Epic Games

Parenting books in Retail Row

If you’d like to complete this quest step in Retail Row instead, there are more than enough locations for you to do that.

Parenting book location 4 : On the northwest side, you’ll see a small, square chain-link fence area at the spot marked below.

The first parenting book in retail is outside, in the western part of the PoI. Epic Games

The book will be on the ground here, towards the center of the area.

It’s on the ground in this fenced off area. Epic Games

Parenting book location 5 : A fifth possible parenting book location is in the northwest corner of the PoI.

For the fifth location, head to the northwest corner of Retail. Epic Games

Go inside this blue house, take a left, and you should see a parenting book on the floor.

Take a left when you enter this blue house. Epic Games

Parenting book location 6 : The final parenting book location is here, towards the south of Retail.

The last parenting book is located in southern Retail. Epic Games

Go into this stone house and go into the TV room off to the right. There’s a book on the ground behind the couch.

It’s in the back of the TV room in this brick house. Epic Games

Fortnite Week 7 Legendary quest

Collecting parenting books accounts for just the final step of the Week 7 Legendary quest in Fortnite Season 7. Here’s the full list of steps for those who might still need it.

Construct a wooden Hatchery (one)

Mark an Alien Egg (one)

Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (two)

Stoke Campfires near different Hatcheries (two)

Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (two)

That’s all you need to know about parenting books in Fortnite Week 7.