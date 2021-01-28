Cyberpunk 2077's never-ending series of patches continues with the release of hotfix 1.11 on Thursday. It's no secret by now that Cyberpunk 2077 came out in a messy state and still needed months of polish to be at its best, especially on consoles. Every patch since then has been dedicated in some way to fixing the plethora of bugs players have run into.

Hotfix 1.11 is a bit different though, as its main purpose is to fix two big issues that emerged following what was supposed to be a game-saving update, Patch 1.1. This update speaks to the fragility of games, especially when you are rushing to fix them.

Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.11 Patch Notes

On January 28, CD Projekt Red posted the official hotfix 1.11 patch notes to the game's website. The patch notes are fairly short, but his update focuses on fixing two major issues that were introduced in Patch 1.1. Check out what hotfix 1.11 does below:

Item randomization has been restored to the previous state. (The save/load loot exploit will be investigated further.)

A bug in the "Down on the Street" quest has been fixed.

The roadmap for Cyberpunk 2077 updates in 2021. CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red also clarified that the saving glitch happened to players that had saved during the "Down on the Street" mission with update 1.06 installed prior to updating to 1.1. Regardless, players should be able to progress past that mission now without issue or any complicated workarounds.

The developers are also investigating a "save/load loot exploit" that players have found, which will likely be fixed in Cyberpunk 2077's next major update. Now players will wait for the next major Cyberpunk 2077 update, Patch 1.2, which will overhaul the game on consoles.

What does Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.11 mean for Patch 1.2?

In the grand scheme of Cyberpunk 2077's post-launch updates and fixes, hotfix 1.11 is a relatively small footnote that mainly fixes CD Projekt Red's own issues in the patches. It's definitely not unheard of for a major update to break something in a popular game. We've seen this happen before with guns in Call of Duty and other live service games.

Still, this hotfix feeds into the disappointment that players felt with Patch 1.1. Cyberpunk 2077's developers have worked extremely hard since its launch in order to get the game in a much better state on PC, consoles, and Google Stadia. This all comes after a well-documented tumultuous development that already saw the developers crunching over long weeks ahead of release.

Because they have to work so fast and loose in order to patch Cyberpunk 2077, some things were bound to get broken along the way. CD Projekt Red can be commended for reacting to these Patch 1.1 issues quickly, even if these patches really just bring the game to where it should've been when Patch 1.1 released.

That January patch was supposed to be the first major overhaul for Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles. While it did make some helpful improvements, in retrospect it was clearly a patch more concerned with laying the groundwork for future, more significant updates rather than an overhaul itself.

Now that CD Projekt Red has fixed the biggest issues that popped up with Patch 1.1, they can now focus on making Patch 1.2 as significant as possible.