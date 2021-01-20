Everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.1

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting better over time as CD Projekt Red keeps releasing patches to get rid of some of the game's major bugs. Still, we're waiting on Patch 1.1, which will be a massive patch to fix bugs and make the game more playable on PS4 and Xbox One.

This is everything we know about this massive Cyberpunk 2077 update so far, including its release window, possible fixes it will bring, and what the roadmap looks like beyond this patch.

When is the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.1 release date?

CD Projekt Red has not shared a specific release date for Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.1 but has said that it will arrive sometime this month: January 2021. The studio confirmed this in its December 14 apology for the game's rocky launch and appears to have reaffirmed this early 2021 window with the roadmap that was released on January 13 alongside an apology video.

When it launches, the update should be available across the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia versions of Cyberpunk 2077, though its fixes are mainly targeting the home console versions of the game. It's possible that the update could slip into early February if more development issues arise, it's still safe to expect patch 1.1 in the coming weeks.

What will Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.1 fix?

Cyberpunk 2077 has received lots of patches to fix pressing issues like the save file size bug, but patch 1.1 is poised to be the biggest for the game yet. CD Projekt Red claims that these patches will "fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles." CD Projekt Red will share more detailed patch notes ahead of the patch's launch.

The base PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are notoriously undercooked. Glitches and game crashes are frequent on these systems, character models sometimes fail to fully load properly, and the game struggles to run at a stable frame rate. To get an experience that can even be called passable, you need to play Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, PS4 Pro, or PS5.

Patch 1.1 will be taking steps to remedy this situation, optimizing the game to work better on last-gen consoles. CD Projekt Red is hedging this update by saying Patch 1.1 "won't make the game on last-gen look like it's running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console," but it should still at least make the game stable.

While a base PS4 and Xbox One won't ever be the best way to experience Cyberpunk 2077, patch 1.1 should at least make these versions of the game a smoother experience in addition to fixing a plethora of bugs that are still in the game over a month after launch.

When is the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 release date?

A lot of patches, updates, and DLC are on the horizon for Cyberpunk 2077. The most significant update on the horizon is patch 1.2. This is the other major update that will mainly focus on improving the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles.

This next update is supposed to come out in February, with the roadmap image affirming that it will come out sometime in Q1 2021.

The 2021 roadmap for Cyberpunk 2077 patches, DLC, and next-gen console ports CD Projekt Red

Obviously, there will be other smaller patches that will fix glitches in between 1.1 and 1.2, as is standard in game development. The roadmap also makes post-Patch 1.2 support clear. Over the rest of 2021, CD Projekt Red is planning to release "multiple updates and improvements" frequently.

About halfway through the year, it seems that we can expect free DLCs for Cyberpunk 2077 to come out as the game will be in a playable state on all platforms by then. Finally, the true PS5 and Xbox Series X ports of the game are expected to launch in the second half of 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077 will get a lot of attention and updates this year, even if a lot of them are a result of rushed and tumultuous development.