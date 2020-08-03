A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone season launches later this week, and it's poised to bring about many notable changes to both standard multiplayer and the battle royale mode. But it'll also address perhaps the single biggest problem with Modern Warfare: its gigantic file size.

For anyone desperate to know when they can drop into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 and just what sort of havoc the update might wreak on your console's storage, here's everything you need to know.

When is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 release time?

Like previous season updates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Season 5 will be available quite early in the morning on the day it's set to release. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 will launch on August 5, 2020, at 2 a.m. Eastern. You can actually pre-load the update and start playing as soon as it goes live; Otherwise, just know that Season 5 will be ready for you when you wake up on August 5 — assuming you have the space on your hard drive.

What is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 file size?

Season 5 will be yet another enormous download at a whopping 36.182 GB on PS4, and gamers need to have around 90 GB free to initiate the download. While this is probably worrying if your system doesn't have a lot of storage space left, it's worth updating still because this update will actually decrease the overall file size of the game.

"With the update, we're including all the new content for the season as well as optimizing our asset packs," Production Director Paul Haile explained on Twitter. "This means the download will be big, but the overall size of the game will actually shrink on your consoles after you download the patch, even though we're adding a bunch of new content for the season."

While we don't know the exact total size of the game post-update yet, Haile says that "it's a priority for us to keep working on reducing the overall size of MW & WZ on your hard drives" and that the developers will "keep pushing space reductions out with future updates."

If you have both Modern Warfare and Warzone installed, the game can easily take over 100 GB of storage space on your system, which is tough when the base models only came with 500 GB of storage. As such, it's great that the developers are shrinking the game's file size, and it will be interesting to see how low they can get it for such a high-fidelity and content-heavy game.

What will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 add?

Like each new season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Season 5 will introduce new maps, guns, Operators, and Operator skins to the game. In addition, many bugs will be patched out, along with a slew of other gameplay tweaks. You can see those on the game's official Trello board for updates. By far, the biggest addition with Season 5 is a brand new faction: the Shadow Company.

"An elite PMC, Shadow Company operates outside the boundaries of the original Armistice," a blog post from Activision explains. "Forged from the fires of in-fighting between the Coalition and the Allegiance, Shadow Company has a framework and agenda all of their own." If you're tired of playing as the Coalition of Allegiance, Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone will give you the chance to try something new.