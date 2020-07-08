'Call of Duty' Season 5 release date, guns, leaks, Warzone changes, and more

There are still plenty of weeks left in the current fourth season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Season 5 may be here before you know it. Fret not: Here is everything you need to know, so far, about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5, from potential release date to new Operators, weapons, and other exciting changes.

When is the release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5?

The Battle Pass for the current fourth season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is timed to end on August 4. But it is unknown when exactly Season 5 will begin.

Remember: Last season, the end of Season 3's Battle Pass didn't immediately usher the start of Season 4. There was a stretch of time when Infinity Ward was quiet about the launch of Season 4. After setting a date, it was delayed further in observance of the Black Lives Matter protests.

"After August 4" is about the minimum one can guess with Season 5. Early August seems all but guaranteed.

What new guns and other changes will Season 5 add to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare?

Generally speaking, a new season of Call of Duty includes a slew of new updates for players to enjoy. That means new Operators and Operator skins, new guns and weapons, new maps, changes to the wide-open Verdansk map in Warzone, and a slew of game patches to better balance the competitive gameplay.

However, at this point in time, there is nothing we know for sure will be added to the game.

Some early leaks, based on what enterprising fans find in the game's files, may reveal what guns are coming to Modern Warfare. Based on several June 11 tweets from well-known leakers in the Call of Duty fan community, weapons like the Spas-12 shotgun (remembered from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2009) and the Intervention, a sniper rifle also from Modern Warfare 2 may return to the series in Season 5.

How will Warzone change in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5?

Late in Season 3, Infinity Ward introduced bunkers to the open field of Verdansk. These bunkers acted as ominous teasers for the 2020 Call of Duty game, rumored to be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Due to the inclusion of inactive nukes and several other uncovered secrets, fans started speculating Season 4 would cause some extreme changes to Verdansk. Like, blowing it up.

That hasn't happened, yet, so it's unknown just how much Warzone's map will change in Season 5 if at all. That being said, Video Games Chronicle claims from sources that the football (or rather, futbol) stadium, a key landmark in the game, will open its doors to have an interior space for players to bunker down, regroup, and find more loot.

This isn't a big change to Warzone necessarily. But due to the sheer size of the stadium, it may be a big change for the map, as the open space may allow players to think of a new strategy as they drop into Verdansk with their crew.

Who are the new Operators for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5?

Just as Season 4 introduced Captain "Mr. Mutton Chops" Price, Gaz, and soon Roze to the roster of playable multiplayer Operators, Season 5 is sure to add even more.

At this point, only one is rumored: A character named "Woods," which Call of Duty players theorize may be Frank Woods, a crossover character originating from the separate Call of Duty: Black Ops series. Because the Warzone bunkers are (again, theorized) teasers for the next Call of Duty game, fans believe Frank Woods is being kept prisoner somewhere in Verdansk. And there are two solid pieces of evidence that they may be right.

First, an Easter egg — part of a collection of "Intel" found in Warzone — was uncovered by a YouTuber, TheGamingRevolution. It is a printout of a brief conversation shared by two unknown speakers. The conversation discusses "prisoner" that one speaker decides to "Put him in the spire box. Let him rot."

The description sounds vaguely close to Frank Woods, a supporting (and sometimes leading/playable) character in the Black Ops series. First appearing in Call of Duty: Black Ops in 2010, Woods memorably had to be rescued from a shipping container containing rotten corpses in a story mission in 2012's Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

The second piece of evidence are leaked audio files, all identified as belonging to a "Woods." Little is known about these recordings except it was not done by original Frank Woods actor James C. Burns.