Did Call of Duty just announce the release of Season 5 through a popular Twitch streamer? All signs point to yes, and the arrival of Season 5 is coming sooner than you think — with some exciting new features.

What's that about Call of Duty Season 5?

On Monday, Twitch streamer NICKMERCS (with an audience of 3.8 million followers) previewed a cryptic teaser for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 allegedly sent to him by Infinity War.

The brief clip is a static video of a train yard in Verdansk with a helicopter swooping in and the honking sounds of a train passing by. (Due to the intentionally garbled image of the video, it's hard to see if there are any trains passing, although there is a horizontally moving object.)

A timestamp for "5-AUG-2020" is watermarked at the top of the video, as well as an exact time: 10:46. August 5 happens to be the approximate date when the current Season 4 Battle Pass expires, making way for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5.

Upon showing the clip on his stream, NICKMERCS speculated that the "10:46" is the time the Call of Duty Season 5 Battle Pass goes live, though he's unsure what time zone that is timed to.

You can watch the clip of NICKMERC's stream below.

What Do the Trains Mean for Call of Duty Season 5?

The presence of a train and a train horn strongly suggests an ongoing rumor about Season 5: The introduction of "Loot Trains" in the Verdansk map. As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the Verdansk map will change to feature a "loot-filled train" that will "continuously circle the map." It's a feature that players of Apex Legends may find familiar.

This is not the only change to Verdansk coming to Season 5. As reported elsewhere, the football/soccer stadium may open up to allow players more places to land, load up, and bunker down.

What else is coming in Call of Duty Season 5?

As is tradition in each season of Call of Duty, there will be an influx of new weapons, Operators, Operator skins, and other in-game goods. Unique to Season 5 may be more teasers for the next installment of the Black Ops sub-franchise, rumored to be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The 2020 Call of Duty is expected to reboot the Black Ops sub-franchise in the same way 2019's Modern Warfare rebooted the Modern Warfare series. It is also rumored that Season 5 will introduce a new playable Operator, Frank Woods, a character from the Black Ops series.