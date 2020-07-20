What "The Red Door" leaks tell us about Call of Duty 2020

While we still haven't gotten an official announcement for 2020's Call of Duty game, reportedly titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the first major leak has hit the internet thanks to some data-mining.

Last week, a pre-beta build of the game called "The Red Door" was posted to Microsoft's store. Some players were even able to download the files, and they subsequently data-mined it to find out more info about the upcoming game.

On July 19, data miner Prototype Warehouse posted his findings after investigating the files for The Red Door. While the end result was essentially just many different lines of code, the text itself hints at all sorts of things ranging from Call of Duty 2020's campaign, multiplayer, zombies, and even a connection to the popular free-to-play battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone.

Campaign — The data mine included a bit of information on the game's single-player campaign with what appears to be mission titles and locations. "Ger," "Nam," "Nic," and "Rus" are listed in these files, likely referencing the countries of Germany, Vietnam, Nicaragua, and Russia.

All of these locations would make sense for a game set during the Cold War (which has been the rumor for many months now). Mission names like "revolution" and "siege" hint at some of the events that might happen as part of the game's narrative. 2020's Call of Duty game is rumored to be a soft reboot of the Black Ops series, so we can't wait to see how some of these locations are recontextualized under a new story.

Multiplayer — Prototype Warehouse also found several codenames for multiplayer maps in what is looking more and more like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. These codenames reference actual locations like the Black Seas, Miami, and Moscow. Others have more generic names like "cartel" and "satellite."

Obviously, we haven't seen any of these maps in action, but they do hint at the fact that players might visit America and even a satellite during the game. The Red Door is reportedly a multiplayer alpha, so we probably won't have to wait too long to see some of these maps in action.

Zombies — Following up on previous leaks, the datamine of The Red Door also confirms that the Zombies mode will make its return in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This seemed like an obvious move, as a Zombies mode has been in every Treyarch game ever since it was introduced in Call of Duty: World at War.

Unfortunately, the datamine was pretty light on new details, with only the word "silver" being found. We probably won't know what that name is referring to until Treyarch and Activision unveil zombies for this year's Call of Duty.

The Warzone Connection — Activision has been adamant about the fact that Call of Duty: Warzone will live on outside of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and The Red Door's datamine confirms that. Warzone is referenced within the game's code with words like "forest," "ski slopes," "duga," and "Russia."

At this time, we do not know if these codenames are referring to map changes on Verdansk or a new map entirely. Either is possible, especially since Fortnite Chapter 2 has set a precedent on resetting the entire map. Apex Legends also has two separate maps in regular rotation, so Warzone could follow suit.

Still, this datamine provides several reasons for Call of Duty fans to get excited. We can only hope that Activision will finally announce it soon.