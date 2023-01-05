Something wicked this way comes to Apex Legends this month. EA and Respawn have announced the newest limited-time event for the game will be Spellbound, a magical event filled with new cosmetics. Fans can expect the return of a beloved game mode as well as earning this collection event’s Heirloom. Here is everything you need to know about the limited-time Spellbound collection event including when it starts, the new cosmetics, and how you can earn everything before it ends.

Apex Legends Spellbound collection event dates

Respawn’s battle royale will be getting its new magic-themed limited event starting on January 10 and running through January 24.

No official start time has been announced but patches usually drop around 1 p.m. Eastern time.

What are the Apex Legends Spellbound game modes?

The star of the show during Spellbound will be the return of the beloved Control game mode. Control is a 9v9 mode that pits teams against each other and has them controlling zones on the map with infinite respawns.

The three maps that Control will be played on during Spellbound are Storm Point: Barometer, World’s Edge: Lava Siphon, and Olympus: Hammond Labs.

In addition, Spellbound will introduce a new permanent feature that allows players to host private matches and run their own games. More information on this is still to come.

What are the Apex Legends Spellbound rewards?

The joy of Apex’s collection events is that they bring a plethora of new cosmetics for players to collect. Spellbound is no different and will add 24 limited-time cosmetics. All 24 items will be available to earn through play, which will be tracked on a special Spellbound reward tracker. Collection event challenges will refresh daily and award up to 1,600 points as well as being able to stack with battle pass progression.

Crypto seems to be cosplaying as the Sorcerer Supreme. EA

In addition, items can be purchased with Apex Coins of Crafting Metals and in Spellbound Event Apex Packs.

All of the items have a supernatural element to them, the event isn't called Spellbound for nothing. There are plenty of great new skins, but the highlights have to be Horizon’s Scarlet Witch-inspired look and Crypto’s Doctor Strange-inspired threads.

If you can’t risk not earning some of the best rewards and just want to buy them, make sure to keep track of the dates. Bundles like “Silent Assassin” and “Sterling Prism” will only be available in certain windows. “Silent Assassin” from January 10-13 and “Sterling Prism” from January 20-24.

How to earn the Apex Legends Spellbound Heirloom

The hottest item that players will be after during Spellbound is the event’s Heirloom. Every collection event in Apex always introduces a new Heirloom to the game that fans are sure to want to get their hands on. Spellbound’s Heirloom is no different.

The Spellbound Heirloom is for Seer. It is a mythic-tier cosmetic Showstoppers. Here is a closer look.

This collection event’s special Heirloom is for Seer. EA

Those who unlock all 24 cosmetic items in Spellbound before the event is over will automatically receive Seer’s new Heirloom.

What other changes are coming in Spellbound?

A new set of ten Welcome Challenges has also been added to the game in order to help players learn the basics of Apex Legends. those who complete it will earn the “Apex 101” badge.

The crafting rotation has been updated as follows: G7 Scout and C.A.R. SMG have entered the crafter while Spitfire and Peacekeeper are returning to the floor. The G7 Scout has also received a damage reduction from 34 to 32.

You can check out the rest of the patch notes on the official Apex Legends site here.