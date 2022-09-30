October is here , which means it's time to embrace the spooky season. Grab a pumpkin spice latte, watch a horror movie, and sit down with Apex Legends. The battle royale is ready to embrace Halloween with the returning Fight or Fright event, bringing limited-time game modes and skins. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming spooktacular.

Apex Legends Fight or Fright 2022 event dates

Respawn is bringing a whole month's worth of content for players in celebration of the spooky season. Starting on October 4, Apex players can enjoy everything Fight or Fright has to offer until the event ends on November 1.

What Apex Legends game modes are coming in Fight or Fright 2022?

The signature game mode of Fight or Fright, Shadow Royale, will be making a comeback in 2022. As a refresher, Shadow Royale is a special twist on the traditional trios mode where any defeated Legend respawns in Shadow form. Shadows can run on walls, double jump, revive allies, and deliver extra melee damage. Other Shadows fall with one punch and endlessly spawn until their entire squad is eliminated. It turns Apex into a high-octane game of taking out other squads and not dying to what are essentially overpowered zombie hordes.

Shadow Royale will take place on the new Olympus After Dark map, which transforms the typical map into a nightmare land with a blood moon hanging in the sky and Stranger Things-esque tendrils taking up residence on buildings. Players can take part in Shadow Royale in the first and last week of Fight or Fright.

In addition to Shadow Royale, fans can look forward to playing the Gun Run and Control game modes on spooky maps. Here is the complete schedule for the Fight or Fright limited-time game modes:

October 4th to October 11th: Shadow Royale on Olympus After Dark map

Shadow Royale on Olympus After Dark map October 11th to October 18th: Gun Run on Estates After Dark, Skulltown, and Fragment East

Gun Run on Estates After Dark, Skulltown, and Fragment East October 18th to October 25th: Control on Lava Siphon, Barometer, and Labs After Dark

Control on Lava Siphon, Barometer, and Labs After Dark October 25th to November 1st: Shadow Royale on Olympus After Dark

What are the Apex Legends Fight or Fright 2022 rewards?

Six new skins are available for purchase. EA

Halloween is nothing without some sick costumes, and Fight or Fright is delivering the Legends a myriad of shiny new outfits. The Halloween sale will run during the entire event, so players have till November 1 to pick up any of the new skins.

The six new skins are as follows:

Inner Demon (Ash)

Bladed Wanderer (Seer)

Steampunk Speedster (Octane)

Static Spike (Wattson)

Deadly Teddy (Revenant)

So Serious (Caustic)

There are also two event-specific charms, Hugs Please, and Trick-or-Treat.

Are any skins returning from past Fight or Fright years?

Some fan favorite skins will be returning for the Halloween event. EA

Respawn is bringing back a massive collection of some of the best skins from previous years. Unlike this year’s new skins, past skins will not be available throughout the entire Fight or Fright event. During the first week, from October 4 - 11, players will be able to purchase the much-loved Voidwalker skin for Wraith that looks like a stylish space suit out of Mass Effect.

In the second week of Fight or Fright, October 11 - 18, players can buy the Memoir Noir skin for Pathfinder. As the name suggests it turns the spunky robot into a 30’s detective with a trench coat-inspired outfit topped off with a fedora.

In the last two weeks of the event, October 18 - November 1, there will be a much wider selection of old skins and items to pick up before Fight or Fright ends. In total there are 15 returning bundles that include Legends skins, gun skins, and frames for customizing player banners.