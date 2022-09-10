Marvel is bringing the scares this Halloween. At the Marvel Studios presentation at the d23 expo, we finally got the first look at the upcoming special Werewolf by Night directed by Michael Giacchino, the infamous Disney composer. Here’s everything you need to know about the Disney+ special presentation.

Werewolf by Night Trailer

The black and white trailer delivers a classic horror movie premise: a bunch of hunters gather in an ominous location, but one of them is secretly a werewolf. However, the production value is a lot more than the horror classics we’re used to — this is Marvel through and through.

Werewolf by Night release date

The poster for Werewolf by Night, featuring Gael Garcia Bernal. Marvel Studios

Though Werewolf by Night is targeted for Halloween, you won’t have to wait until the end of the month to watch it. The special will be available to stream on Disney+ in less than a month on October 7. This may be a one-off event, but it looks exciting enough for rewatchability all throughout October.